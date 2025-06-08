What Bits Fit DeWalt's Impact Driver (And How To Change Them On The Tool)

The bits that fit a DeWalt impact driver — as well as those from most other brands — are ¼-inch hex shanks, but you can use an adapter for bits with differently-shaped shanks, such as the round design found on many older ones. Obviously, there's all kinds of bits and different sizes, so you'll likely be swapping them out on your DeWalt impact driver, depending on what you're using it for. Fortunately, this can be done in seconds and doesn't require any tools or keys, as all DeWalt impact driver models use keyless, quick-change collet-style chucks. Bits are inserted directly into the collet, which is connected to the head of the tool.

Here's how to remove a bit from a DeWalt impact driver and insert a different one:

Pull the collet away from the impact driver head. It shouldn't take much effort, but don't pull harder than you need to. You're not pulling it very far from the tool. Once it's pulled away from the tool, you can easily pull the bit out of the collet. Make sure you don't lose it when you put it down. Insert the new bit you want to use directly into the collet. Push the collet back toward the tool until it locks. Check that both the collet and bit are firmly secure before using the tool.

Any bit adapter you use needs to have a hex shank on one end, which you insert into the collet the same way you would a driver bit. Then attach the bit you need to the other end of the adapter. Remember to make sure the tool, collet, or bit isn't too hot to touch if you're swapping bits immediately after using the impact driver.