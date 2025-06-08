What Bits Fit DeWalt's Impact Driver (And How To Change Them On The Tool)
One of the DeWalt tools under $200 that is worth its price is the brand's Atomic 20V Max Compact Impact Driver, which allows you to easily drive screws and fasteners that require a good deal of torque to be properly inserted. DeWalt makes other impact drivers, as well, which are all generally well-reviewed by users. If you're using a DeWalt impact driver, you don't necessarily need to use DeWalt driver bits. Generally speaking, bits are universally compatible across all major tool brands, including DeWalt.
That means that you can use standard impact driver bits from most brands with your DeWalt impact driver. The reverse is also true, so if you're debating whether to buy a DeWalt impact driver vs. a Makita impact driver, for example, you can still use DeWalt's bits for either, as well as many other brands' drivers. The standard size for bits are ¼-inch hex shanks, which have a six-sided head on the tool-side end (and various bit shapes for your needs on the front-facing side).
Impact driver bits are not the same as the drill bits you use on a power drill — though the bits can often be used with an adapter. However, you should only use impact-rated bits that can withstand the force and torque applied from an impact driver, and many drill bits will be too brittle for this. DeWalt sells several different kinds of impact-ready bit sets for various applications, such as the DeWalt 34-piece Impact Driver Screwdriver Bit Set, or the 40-piece Impact Ready FlexTorq bit set, and also the comprehensive 100-piece FlexTorq Impact Driver Bit Set. Other brands offer bit sets, both large and small, that are compatible with DeWalt impact drivers, like the Bosch 2-inch Impact Tough Torx Power Bits and Milwaukee's 54-piece Shockwave Impact Duty Driver Bit Set.
How to change bits on a DeWalt impact driver
The bits that fit a DeWalt impact driver — as well as those from most other brands — are ¼-inch hex shanks, but you can use an adapter for bits with differently-shaped shanks, such as the round design found on many older ones. Obviously, there's all kinds of bits and different sizes, so you'll likely be swapping them out on your DeWalt impact driver, depending on what you're using it for. Fortunately, this can be done in seconds and doesn't require any tools or keys, as all DeWalt impact driver models use keyless, quick-change collet-style chucks. Bits are inserted directly into the collet, which is connected to the head of the tool.
Here's how to remove a bit from a DeWalt impact driver and insert a different one:
- Pull the collet away from the impact driver head. It shouldn't take much effort, but don't pull harder than you need to. You're not pulling it very far from the tool.
- Once it's pulled away from the tool, you can easily pull the bit out of the collet. Make sure you don't lose it when you put it down.
- Insert the new bit you want to use directly into the collet.
- Push the collet back toward the tool until it locks.
- Check that both the collet and bit are firmly secure before using the tool.
Any bit adapter you use needs to have a hex shank on one end, which you insert into the collet the same way you would a driver bit. Then attach the bit you need to the other end of the adapter. Remember to make sure the tool, collet, or bit isn't too hot to touch if you're swapping bits immediately after using the impact driver.
Do the same bits fit all DeWalt impact drivers?
Although DeWalt manufactures several different impact driver models, they all use the same standard ¼-inch hex shank. That means you can use any ¼-inch hex bits for any of the impact drivers made by DeWalt, as well as the ones sold by most other brands — just remember that they should be impact-rated to be used safely and without causing damage to the bits, tool, work surface, or yourself.
Which impact driver you use with these interchangeable bits may come down to your personal preference, or what application you expect to use the tool for. The most powerful DeWalt impact driver is its 20V Max XR 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver, which delivers 2,500 in-lbs of torque. For a more compact and portable impact driver, there is DeWalt's Atomic 20V Max model. You can even use DeWalt's Tool Connect feature with a Bluetooth-enabled impact driver.
You should use a power drill if you're looking to create pilot holes or drill fasteners rather than drive them into material, and many power drill bits are not impact-rated. However, there are ¼-inch hex shank drill bits available if you do want to use your impact driver as a drill. While hammer drills do use impact in addition to rotation, they're not used for the same applications as impact drivers, and hammer drill bits will not fit a DeWalt impact driver. Any ¼-inch hex shanks designed for light-duty masonry will fit DeWalt impact drivers, though, and can be used on tougher surfaces like a hammer drill.