Makita Vs. DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Impact Driver? Here's What Users Say

A power drill is one of the essential items you need in your home tool kit, but for heavier-duty tasks, you'll want to have an impact driver on hand. One of the main differences between a drill and an impact driver is the additional impact force, measured in impacts per minute, that the latter provides in addition to rotational torque. Because force is so important for an impact driver and its actual usefulness, it's one power tool you won't want to skimp on.

You'll want an impact driver that's reliable and, ideally, comes from one of the best major impact driver brands with solid reputations. On SlashGear's list of every major power tool ranked worst to best, Makita sits on top in the number one slot, with DeWalt just under it at number two. While Makita may have the overall edge, both brands are close enough in quality that there are some tools where DeWalt might make the better product, which begs the question: who makes the better impact driver?

While it may seem like a fairly simple question, it's a bit complicated to answer. For one thing, both Makita and DeWalt make several different models of impact drivers. Not only do the brands have multiple generations of impact drivers, with slight improvements made on newer iterations, but there are also impact drivers with different levels of torque and impact performance, and ones with different functions such as hybrid drill/drivers and right-angle options. Then there are ones with brushed motors and those that are brushless, and impact drivers that utilize different battery systems within each brand's lineup. To take a more detailed look at Makita impact drivers vs. DeWalt impact drivers, here's what users who've actually operated them have to say.

