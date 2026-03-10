12 Useful Gadgets That Can Help You Take Better Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a photographer with nearly two decades of professional experience in the field, much of which has been spent testing and reviewing camera gear, I've encountered all manner of camera-related gadgets. Some turn out to be gimmicks that end up gathering dust on a shelf; others have earned permanent places as part of my daily kit. I'm also always on the lookout for innovative new tech to improve my capabilities beyond what skill and talent alone can accomplish.

It's important to always remember that buying a new thing won't make you better at taking pictures. Much like buying an expensive saw won't make you a skilled carpenter, purchasing a high-end lens won't make you more skilled photographer. However, if you do have the requisite skill, then the right tools serve to open up amazing new creative opportunities.

The following article contains a mix of products from those I've either bought and used myself for years or have been provided to my by various manufacturers for the purposes of testing. Some are new, innovative products which, though I've not yet used myself and are unproven, are nonetheless promising and worthy of consideration.