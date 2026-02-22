I Love The iPad, But These Android Features Are Tempting Me To Convert

One of Apple's favorite pastimes is dying on stupid hills. Remember the Lightning cable? Another stupid hill it's currently dying on is preventing users from installing apps outside the App Store. You can do it in the EU and Japan — and only if you reside there — but thanks to governments that have so far refused to regulate tech giants in this area, the rest of us are stuck with iPads that have an incredible amount of power and a galling inability to download any non-sanctioned software. Meanwhile, Android has been sideloading apps for ages — though, to be fair, Google is tightening the screws on this one by limiting it to "verified" devs.

You've probably noticed that there are few free apps on the App Store that are really good, and I think this is in large part due to how controlling Apple is. It takes its 30% cut and requires a $99 developer license subscription, and even after all that, it expects devs to jump through extensive app review guidelines and still stick the landing. Devs are disincentivized from creating iPad apps outside the pall of the App Store in the first place, so I imagine a great deal of brilliant iPadOS software never comes into existence because if no one can use it, then why make it?

Android tablets, though? Cloud nine. There's a whole bunch of third-party app stores, many of which support apps you might not find otherwise on the Google Play Store. Even if the app you want isn't on a third-party app store, all you need is the .apk file to install it. I don't see Apple allowing sideloading in the U.S. anytime soon, barring a political strong-arm, especially when considering the cash cow that is Apple's App Store.