4 Computer Parts You Should Avoid Buying From Amazon

RAM is having a rough time of it, to put it lightly. Big brands like Micron have left consumers twisting in the wind, and many suggest the AI industry's gobbling up compute power presages the end of affordable computing. That's your first reason not to buy RAM in 2026, at least at the time of writing. Your second reason is the unprecedented rise in RAM scams on Amazon — a funny-sounding thing to say if it weren't so galling. Two widely reported incidents by VideoCardz and Guru of 3D had customers receiving falsely labeled RAM sticks that ran older specs, both fulfilled by Amazon. You don't have to search far to find countless stories just like this. Users on Reddit frequently report buying very expensive RAM sets that are the wrong standard, size, or model, or are outright convincing counterfeits.

The issue may likely stop occurring, at least as frequently as it seems to have been happening, on March 31, 2026, when Amazon's controversial commingling practice ends. In layman's terms, items with matching barcodes can be shipped to the closest customer, regardless of which seller the item belonged to, meaning that RAM you buy might come from a seller you wouldn't trust otherwise. If the RAM works well enough and you don't run benchmarks (or don't notice the difference, as most people probably wouldn't), then it wouldn't be hard to fob off, say, DDR4 RAM as DDR5.

Stick with whatever RAM you have right now if you can. If you absolutely have to upgrade, let Amazon be your last option, and if you take that option, check it carefully and run tests. You deserve what you paid for, doubly so if you're paying for the ludicrously overpriced kits these days.