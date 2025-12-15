One Of The Biggest RAM Brands Is About To Become Impossible To Buy From

The market for PC components is rapidly being warped by ravenous demand from the AI industry. With prices on the rise, consumers have been dealt another blow as one of the most recognizable memory and storage brands in the industry is set to close its doors. Micron, one of the world's major RAM suppliers, is shutting down its consumer-facing Crucial brand, a move that could put even more upward pressure on PC prices going into 2026.

The three biggest manufacturers of computer memory are Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. Of the "big three," Micron is the smallest according to Counterpoint Research. All three sell to businesses and consumers, which worked out well for decades. But as the AI industry competes for historic investments in emerging technology, it has hoovered up computer components to build millions of servers for enormous data centers. The focus has until now been on GPUs, which are the beating heart of generative AI technology. But even as graphics cards have momentarily stabilized in price, memory and storage are now seeing record-breaking price hikes that have made them prohibitively expensive for many consumers.

In that environment, Micron's announcement that it will close down its consumer sales channels has sent shockwaves through the PC enthusiast community. The change will likely have ripple effects that extend far beyond computer hobbyists, with price tags likely to rise for laptops, smartphones, and more.