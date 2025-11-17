Major RAM Brands Ranked Worst To Best (And Which Ones To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

RAM is an important part of your PC build. Whether you are building a new gaming rig or a video editing workstation, RAM determines how much memory bandwidth your computer has to run tasks in the background — so it's important to get it right.

Technically, RAM modules are made by only three companies: Samsung, Micron, and Hynix. The companies that actually sell RAM take these modules and place them in their own PCB sticks. This means that at the end of the day, the brands have very little input on the quality of the RAM, so you're really just shopping for speed, size, and whatever aesthetic you prefer.

That being said, there are several well-known brands that sell RAM. Each has its own distinct look, performance, and price. Here are all those major brands ranked worst to best, including two that you shouldn't buy except in specific circumstances. Each brand is ranked according to factors like price, performance, and compatibility with different types of motherboards.