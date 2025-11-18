These Massive CA Data Centers Are Sitting Empty – And It Could Stay That Way For Years

The NVIDIA headquarters is a gleaming, polygonal atrium at the heart of Santa Clara, California. Its campus stretches across the San Tomas Expressway, its physical footprint dwarfed only by its economic one. As of this writing, it has a market cap of over $5 trillion dollars, making it the most valuable company in human history. Without it, The New York Times pointed out, the United States economy would have grown just 0.1% in the first six months of the year.

NVIDIA's gangbuster economic coup is the result of the surging AI race that many economists increasingly view as a volatile bubble. The company was formerly known for selling some of the most powerful graphics cards for gaming. As it turns out, GPUs are to AI what shovels once were to prospectors during the gold rush. Companies have rushed to pack those chips into sprawling data centers across the globe, and NVIDIA has invested back into OpenAI, one of many deals that add up to an ouroboros of financial entanglements. What's less clear is how the bubble will pop, and whether anyone will see the pin coming.

All of that is why some alarms have been raised over two massive data centers in NVIDIA's own hometown, which are sitting dormant, and are respectively owned by the firms Digital Reality and Stack Infrastructure. Together, they encompass nearly 1 million square feet of space. It takes energy to generate your AI images and emails. Without a supply of power from the local utility, the computers — which have yet to be installed — can't power on. The snafu highlights not only the logistical bottlenecks emerging around AI infrastructure, but the enormous scale of currently nonexistent energy production that will be required to power it.