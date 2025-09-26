NVIDIA Is Investing $100 Billion In OpenAI - Here's Why

As demand for frontier-model compute skyrockets, NVIDIA is scaling up its role in the AI chip market with plans for a $100 billion investment in OpenAI. The deal is tied to a massive infrastructure project that will scale OpenAI's compute through 10 gigawatts of data center capacity. These systems will use NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin GPUs, with the initial one gigawatt installation scheduled to come online in late 2026.

The partnership builds on a relationship that began in 2016, when NVIDIA delivered its first DGX system to OpenAI. Now, the two titans of the AI industry are scaling that collaboration into what NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls "the biggest AI infrastructure project in history." The project is designed to power OpenAI's next wave of models — those built for reasoning, autonomy, and longer context — across both training and real-time inference.

Instead of a standard funding round, the deal ties NVIDIA's investment directly to infrastructure. OpenAI will use the capital to buy NVIDIA's GPUs, networking hardware, and systems software, while NVIDIA takes a non-voting stake in return. The two companies also plan to co-develop future platforms, with NVIDIA now acting as OpenAI's preferred compute partner. Once fully deployed, the 10-gigawatt AI data center network is expected to involve millions of NVIDIA graphics cards and use as much electricity as several million U.S. homes.