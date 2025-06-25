Do SSD Speeds Really Matter For Gaming?

If you don't remember a time when SSDs didn't exist, it's easy to take for granted how much of a difference they make in modern gaming. Before the 2010s, HDDs, the mechanical predecessor of SSDs, were enough to run anything. Yes, including the famously PC-crushing "Crysis". But HDDs, being mechanical, are prone to failure, often physically bigger, and most importantly, a lot slower than SSDs.

It's no wonder SSDs quickly replaced HDDs as the default ROM storage component in computers and current-generation consoles. In fact, it's gotten to the point that an SSD has become a compulsory requirement for some major must-play AAA titles, like "Baldur's Gate 3," for example.

Still, it's not enough to simply have an SSD. While they're generally better than HDDs, there are still levels to the SSD game, and it all boils down to read and write speed. One of the slowest SSD types, a SATA SSD, for instance, usually has a read and write speed of 200 to 500 MB/s — miles better than the 80 to 160 MB/s you'll get on standard HDDs. But these are nothing compared to 2,000+ MB/s you can get from an NVMe SSD. You should check out our post on the difference between a SATA and PCIe SSD if you want to learn more about the differences.

But how much do these speeds affect your game? And is there a point where faster write speeds don't matter anymore?