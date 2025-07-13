The Risks Of Buying 'Used: Like New' PC Parts From Amazon

There are various reputable brands that specialize in building and selling custom gaming PCs, including iBuyPower, Origin PC, and Maingear. Though placing an order and unboxing a finished rig that's ready to go without any tinkering is a great luxury to have, many enthusiasts prefer scoping out parts and building their own computers. This can feel rewarding, but more importantly, you save a considerable amount of money by doing it yourself.

Some of the must-have components for your gaming PC include the right motherboard, graphics card, CPU, and RAM. If you're shopping online, Amazon is a popular destination to pick up parts for a gaming rig. If the budget allows, there's nothing better than ordering in the latest and greatest for your PC — but storefronts on Amazon also list pre-owned or unboxed products that can be had at considerable discounts.

Buying used products can turn out very well — but this requires a decent bit of knowledge and a whole lot of luck. Generally speaking, computer parts like CPUs and motherboards are sensitive components — and although the "Used – Like New" tag suggests that the product, despite its damaged packaging, functions perfectly fine, it falls upon the buyer to stay vigilant of any scam listings or damaged components.