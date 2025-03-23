How To Check RAM Speed On Your Mac Or PC (And Why You Might Want To)

Not running compatibility checks across all components is one of the more common PC building mistakes one can make, which can lead to a frustrating experience with returns and further delays for the right parts to arrive. The RAM sticks that go into your desktop or laptop are most sensitive to this issue, given just how many types, sizes, and speeds they come in.

Even if you figure out the difference between DDR4 and DDR5 memory and settle on how much RAM your Windows PC needs, you are left with one important metric that needs consideration — the speed of the RAM. Staying informed of how RAM speed can affect your computer's performance, and where you can find this information in your existing rig can be useful.

Though you can mix and match RAM sticks of different speeds, it's best to insert ones that share the same rate of transfer. Otherwise, your PC will run all memory modules at the speed of the slowest RAM stick. If you're looking to upgrade the RAM on your computer or need this information as a reference point before purchasing a new machine, here's how you can check what speed your PC or Mac's RAM runs at.

