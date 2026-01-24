12 Of The Most Unknown Car Parts And What They're Used For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Listening to your mechanic as they try to explain what's wrong with your vehicle can feel like listening to someone speak a foreign language when you only know how to order a beer. As a seasoned automotive technician, I've had my fair share of clients ask me to repeat a part name or "speak English." And while you may be sure that your technician is trying their best, often it's the name of the part that needs work that can throw the conversation off the rails. Those mysterious bits and bobs that keep a vehicle running often have labels with strange acronyms or familiar words in unfamiliar contexts.

There are literally thousands of parts in a modern automobile. From tires to antennas, headlights to spoilers, every one has a name and a purpose, and it's just not reasonable to expect everyone to know each and every part by name. However, there are some parts that aren't just oddly-labeled, they're completely unknown. And we're not talking about "blinker fluid," that made up liquid seasoned technicians often make the new guy ask for at the parts store.

We've listed 12 of the most unknown parts and what they're used for below. Some are sensors that keep a vehicle's PCM (whatever that is) working properly and the engine running smoothly; Others are ancillary parts that make sure the main piece of hardware they're related to works without a hitch.