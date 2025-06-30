What Is A Sway Bar And How Does It Benefit A Car's Stability?

Sway bars are usually steel tubes which have lever arms at the end of it. They attach to the control arm via end links, connecting both the ends of the suspension. The sway bar itself is suspended by bushings which are attached to the frame of the vehicle. This allows it to move independently.

When both sides of the suspension are moving together, the sway bar sees no action but one when one side of the suspension is under load, like when cornering, the sway bar twists and tries to compress the other side of the suspension as well. The sway bar will allow the inside wheels to be in more contact of the road since it is compressing that side of the suspension, allowing for better grip and stability. The weight of the vehicle is distributed to all the wheels, and the body roll is reduced. The stiffer the sway bar, the higher the roll stiffness and it essentially increases the spring rate of the suspension.

This in turn affects the handling and one can get away with softer suspension to make the vehicle more compliant while adding in a stiffer sway bar to reduce the body roll of the vehicle. One can also alter the handling characteristics of the vehicle to either understeer or oversteer by adding a stiffer roll bar at one end of the vehicle. In off-road conditions, one might not need so much stiffness and some cars are offered with a sway bar disconnect like the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the Ford Bronco. It is a balance of suspension tuning and what one needs from a car which determines the stiffness of the sway bar.