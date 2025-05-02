Simple Checks That Will Maintain Your Car's Suspension

The first test is an easy one: check your tire pressure. Your tires are the most overt element of your car's suspension, and any kind of obvious quirks they exhibit may be a sign of unusual activity within your suspension.

Even if you don't have a tire warning light activated on your dashboard, you should periodically check out your tire pressure with a portable pressure gauge — like this one from AstroAI for $12.99. You should have one in your glove box, or you can use a digital pressure monitoring system attached to every tire simultaneously. If you have a newer car, you may even have a pressure monitoring system built right in. Either way, there should be either a placard on the driver's side door jamb or a table in your car's owner's manual listing the tires' ideal PSI level.

If any of your tires are above or below their ideal PSI, even by a little bit, you should get them properly adjusted. You can do this at home with a portable inflation device from a brand like Milwaukee or DeWalt, or just visit your local gas station and use a pumping machine. If the tire is overinflated, just open the valve and let the air out until it hits its ideal level, though make sure the tire has been cool for at least three hours before doing this. Ensuring your tires are properly inflated will keep your suspension balanced and protected from sudden lurches and impacts.

