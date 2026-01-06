10 Everyday Electronics Worth Buying Refurbished (And 5 To Avoid)

Refurbished electronics are an excellent lifehack if you know what you're doing. You get like-new electronics at a steeply reduced price, and you don't need to wait for holiday sales to score a good deal on them, since they're discounted all the time. I've purchased several refurbished products over the years, including a couple of laptops, a smartphone, and several components for a DIY PC build. So far, I've had pretty good luck and none of the things I've purchased have gone haywire.

One of the reasons for this is because I know how to avoid common pitfalls when it comes to refurbished electronics. After all, not all refurbs are the same quality, and there are some rules one should follow when going that route. For example, factory refurbished is always the best way to go if you can find it. In any case, you can buy virtually any piece of tech refurbished if you look around long enough, so it's good to know what is and isn't safe to get. Most things are perfectly fine, but it's always worth checking.