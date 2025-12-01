Why You Should Avoid Buying These Types Of Power Tools Used

As a somewhat frugal, middle-aged DIY enthusiast, I've bought many used tools that seemed like a good deal at the time. Some of these tools are safe to buy used, like hand tools, but other types come with more risk. Power tools in general are likely to be a poor investment when purchased on the used market, but cordless power tools in particular should be avoided. Corded power tools are at least easy to test: they either work or don't when you plug them in. Cordless power tools, on the other hand, can present a myriad of problems with the batteries and tools that aren't apparent until you've spent some time with them.

Case in point: I once bought a used cordless screwdriver that worked just fine at a garage sale. It spun both directions when triggered and had enough torque to spin the bit in my fingers. The seller assured me it was in working condition and was only letting it go because he wasn't using it. A few days after the purchase, I tried to use it to remove the screws securing the housing of a countertop ice maker. Nothing. I placed the battery on the charger for a few hours, but it wouldn't charge. Thankfully, the $2 I spent on it wasn't going to break the bank.