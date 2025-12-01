Why You Should Avoid Buying These Types Of Power Tools Used
As a somewhat frugal, middle-aged DIY enthusiast, I've bought many used tools that seemed like a good deal at the time. Some of these tools are safe to buy used, like hand tools, but other types come with more risk. Power tools in general are likely to be a poor investment when purchased on the used market, but cordless power tools in particular should be avoided. Corded power tools are at least easy to test: they either work or don't when you plug them in. Cordless power tools, on the other hand, can present a myriad of problems with the batteries and tools that aren't apparent until you've spent some time with them.
Case in point: I once bought a used cordless screwdriver that worked just fine at a garage sale. It spun both directions when triggered and had enough torque to spin the bit in my fingers. The seller assured me it was in working condition and was only letting it go because he wasn't using it. A few days after the purchase, I tried to use it to remove the screws securing the housing of a countertop ice maker. Nothing. I placed the battery on the charger for a few hours, but it wouldn't charge. Thankfully, the $2 I spent on it wasn't going to break the bank.
Other types of power tools to avoid buying used
Power tools that generate torque or compression, like an electric screwdriver, air compressors, or anything with an engine, are risky to buy used and best avoided in many cases. Even buying from Amazon's "used: like new" tool section carries risks, but at least it offers a return option for items that arrive damaged or defective. Many used power tools are often sold as-is without any warranty.
Sometimes, the people running a yard sale or thrift store will allow a short trial run of a used power tool. While that's helpful, using an air compressor or a lawn mower for its intended purpose for any substantial length of time will probably be awkward. The best you can hope for is to see if it will start and run for a few seconds without any load applied.
Another danger of buying used power tools is their price. It's not uncommon for those selling used power tools to price them similarly to brand-new tools. This seems especially true of name-brand cordless power tools.