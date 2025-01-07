10 Of The Best Laptop Cooling Pads You Can Buy On Amazon

Laptop makers have their work cut out for them regarding cooling. The laptop has to be small and compact enough to be portable while still having enough under the hood to keep the internals cool to run at maximum efficiency. There are some tricks laptops employ to reach their cooling targets, like thermal throttling and power throttling. However, even with these little tricks, there simply isn't enough cooling power to get it done without thermal throttling, which can negatively affect even the most reliable laptops over time.

Advertisement

In general, laptop coolers come in three main flavors. The first is the pad with a ton of fans, which is what most people see when they search on Amazon. They work okay but have limited cooling potential. Next up are the vacuum coolers that attach to the side of the laptop like barnacles on a boat. They can work but are often more trouble than they are worth. Finally, there is a growing number of blower-style coolers that use foam or rubber to form a seal with the bottom of your laptop and quite literally force air into the chassis. As of this writing, forced air coolers are the best that money can buy but they are significantly more expensive.

If you're having trouble choosing — or don't know where to start — here are several of the best laptop coolers that you can buy on Amazon right now. They range in price and performance while still delivering on the core promise of a laptop cooler.

Advertisement