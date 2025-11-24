Looking For Cheap, Highly Rated TVs? Here's Where You Can Buy Them
Thanks to an evolution in technology, TVs have became very cheap. If you're wondering where you can buy a cheap TV without sacrificing quality, you'll be one of the many consumers looking for a cheap smart TV around this time of year. With so many styles and design choices available today, choosing the right one can be pretty overwhelming. Budget-friendly LED options are still prominent in the market, alongside more advanced display technologies such as Organic Light Emitting Diode, or OLED, where each pixel emits its own light for precise control without a back light.
Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode, or QLED, uses tiny light-emitting particles called quantum dots to enhance brightness and color accuracy, while Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode, or QD-OLED, is a hybrid technology that combines both OLED and quantum dots for brighter, more vibrant, and more efficient screens.
Top models in 2025 that match the criteria of being cheap, in this case under $1,000, while providing modern tech are the TCL QM6K, Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, Hisense U7N, Roku Plus Series, and Amazon Fire TV 2-Series (40-Inch). These TVs have earned high ratings for their sharp picture quality, responsive smart features, and solid build durability, giving viewers a reliable and enjoyable experience, in addition to being cheap.
Where to find the best deals and how each TV stacks up
The top stores to buy cheap TVs are generally Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, and since the holiday season is approaching, you might get lucky and find a deal. Costco is worth a look if you have a membership, along with online deals on Amazon. With 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon, the TCL QM6K is rated the best overall television.
Notable features include strong contrast and deep blacks, Google Assistant and Google Cast, but one of the drawbacks is that it's not very bright. Prices at Walmart for the TCL QM6K vary depending on screen size, as with all of the TVs discussed here. The 55-inch model is available at $498, while the 85-inch model comes in at $998.
Amazon's Fire Omni is an inexpensive QLED television that's well-received, featuring top-notch color, contrast, and hands-free Amazon Alexa. New 50-inch models on Amazon start at $545. The Hisense QD7 Series is recognized as the best budget TV, and it ranks well among the top cheap TVs for gaming. It has a hard-to-beat price of only $289 for the 50-inch model, and $867 for the 85-inch model. For Roku, the brand's Plus Series, leads the way, coming in at $399 at Best Buy, it has wide colors, low input lag, and a Roku Voice Remote Pro.
The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is highly regarded as the cheapest TV you could purchase with modern features like good color performance, but is criticized for a dim picture and input lag. Unlike others, this Amazon television doesn't come with hands-free Alexa, but at $119 for the 32-inch model, it could make an excellent spare. There were some notable negative points mentioned with a couple of these TVs, including poor shadow detail with ambient light, and green colors that occasionally look over saturated.
Our methodology
Always remember there are pros and cons involved when buying a cheap TV, so always do your own research to make sure you get the best bang for your buck. All pricing and details were verified by checking each retailer's official website, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Costco.
Only the lowest prices were provided for every television discussed at the time of research, with priority given to models that offers the best overall value, rather than solely being the cheapest on the market. Details like holiday sales, limited-time deals, and member-only prices at Costco were checked as needed, but only listed prices that were publicly visible at the time were included.
The ratings and product assessments were taken from reputable sources including PC Mag, CNET, and Ratings.com, double checking for accuracy to ensure consistency between editorial reviews, and manufacturer-listed specifications. Brightness, color accuracy, gaming capability, smart platform support and other product features were also compared to determine why each TV earned the ranking it received. This process ensures that the recommendations reflect real-world performance and true pricing rather than promotional claims.