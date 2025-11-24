Looking For Cheap, Highly Rated TVs? Here's Where You Can Buy Them

The top stores to buy cheap TVs are generally Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, and since the holiday season is approaching, you might get lucky and find a deal. Costco is worth a look if you have a membership, along with online deals on Amazon. With 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon, the TCL QM6K is rated the best overall television.

Notable features include strong contrast and deep blacks, Google Assistant and Google Cast, but one of the drawbacks is that it's not very bright. Prices at Walmart for the TCL QM6K vary depending on screen size, as with all of the TVs discussed here. The 55-inch model is available at $498, while the 85-inch model comes in at $998.

Amazon's Fire Omni is an inexpensive QLED television that's well-received, featuring top-notch color, contrast, and hands-free Amazon Alexa. New 50-inch models on Amazon start at $545. The Hisense QD7 Series is recognized as the best budget TV, and it ranks well among the top cheap TVs for gaming. It has a hard-to-beat price of only $289 for the 50-inch model, and $867 for the 85-inch model. For Roku, the brand's Plus Series, leads the way, coming in at $399 at Best Buy, it has wide colors, low input lag, and a Roku Voice Remote Pro.

The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is highly regarded as the cheapest TV you could purchase with modern features like good color performance, but is criticized for a dim picture and input lag. Unlike others, this Amazon television doesn't come with hands-free Alexa, but at $119 for the 32-inch model, it could make an excellent spare. There were some notable negative points mentioned with a couple of these TVs, including poor shadow detail with ambient light, and green colors that occasionally look over saturated.