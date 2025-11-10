5 Of The Best Cheap TVs For Gaming (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It takes more than a 4K screen to make a proper gaming TV. Gamers require features that deliver smooth, fluid motion, such as a native 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate, or Auto Low Latency mode. These and HDR support indicate that a TV is designed for heavy graphics-focused media, fast-paced action, and stunning visuals. These are a must for different genres, so it won't matter if you play "Call of Duty" and also love "Red Dead Redemption 2"; looking out for the right details when shopping for a TV will pay off during game sessions.

We sought out game-oriented televisions with a price point under $500. Every TV on this list meets that requirement. We selected TVs from different manufacturers, so you can find one that not only fits your budget but also comes from a brand you trust. The method we used to find budget-friendly TVs was to focus on televisions that offered great value for the price. These TVs have the specs and technology on paper, and also customer support to back them up. On sites like Amazon or Walmart, we focused on sets with a minimum of 1,000 ratings and an average rating of four stars. In contrast, on Best Buy, a minimum of 100 reviews was required.