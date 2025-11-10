5 Of The Best Cheap TVs For Gaming (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It takes more than a 4K screen to make a proper gaming TV. Gamers require features that deliver smooth, fluid motion, such as a native 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate, or Auto Low Latency mode. These and HDR support indicate that a TV is designed for heavy graphics-focused media, fast-paced action, and stunning visuals. These are a must for different genres, so it won't matter if you play "Call of Duty" and also love "Red Dead Redemption 2"; looking out for the right details when shopping for a TV will pay off during game sessions.
We sought out game-oriented televisions with a price point under $500. Every TV on this list meets that requirement. We selected TVs from different manufacturers, so you can find one that not only fits your budget but also comes from a brand you trust. The method we used to find budget-friendly TVs was to focus on televisions that offered great value for the price. These TVs have the specs and technology on paper, and also customer support to back them up. On sites like Amazon or Walmart, we focused on sets with a minimum of 1,000 ratings and an average rating of four stars. In contrast, on Best Buy, a minimum of 100 reviews was required.
Roku 55 Pro Series TV
The Roku 55" Pro Series TV is at the edge of the $500 limit, currently $499.99 at Best Buy, but its quality makes it worth the price. The foundation here is the native 120Hz refresh rate. That gives you incredibly smooth motion, which is crucial when you're playing anything fast-paced, like an FPS or fighting game. You also get two HDMI 2.1 inputs that let you use the full power of modern consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
This TV was built for gaming, coming with an automatic game mode that instantly turns on features like Auto Low Latency Mode to minimize input lag. Additionally, the TV features Variable Refresh Rate and FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which reduce tearing and stuttering —a key feature to look for when purchasing a gaming TV.
On top of raw performance, the TV comes with a Mini-LED QLED panel combined with Full Array Local Dimming. This means you get deep blacks that work well next to bright highlights. This will make it easier to spot things hiding in the shadows or differentiate your own character from others in darker game series with higher contrast, like the "Arkham" and "Doom: The Dark Ages" series, or the foggy parts of "Dark Stranding 2: On The Beach." This is because Quantum dot technology handles the color with support from HDR and Dolby Vision IQ, and it raises the quality of the colors.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
The Amazon Fire TV is currently $459.99 at Amazon, and its 4K Ultra HD picture quality makes it great for gaming. You can expect 60 frames per second of gameplay, which makes action sequences much clearer. The TV also supports HDR10 and HLG, which makes worlds look clear and bright. This essentially means you see the world as developers intended.
Aside from the visuals, this TV comes with practical features like four HDMI inputs, perfect for every current-gen console. Even better, the built-in sound is enhanced with Dolby Digital Plus, so the games sound realistic, in addition to looking great. If you want a more personal experience, this Fire TV features Bluetooth pairing, allowing you to connect your headset without needing to use a USB port on your console.
One of the more future-forward features is that this TV acts like a platform by itself. You can access cloud gaming through Amazon Luna, which lets you stream a huge library of popular games right from your television. While this service needs a subscription, Amazon Prime members get a selection of games that rotate and are available to play for free.
VIZIO 50-inch Quantum Pro
The VIZIO 50-inch Quantum Pro is an option for high-end tech for only $448 at Walmart. The visuals are likely going to be something you notice at first, thanks to the QLED panel. That panel brings your game worlds to life using a billion shades of Quantum Color, hitting 1,000 nits of peak brightness. When you pair that with the smart full array local dimming system, the contrast is incredible.
The picture gets even better with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, but it's also ultra-smooth with a 120Hz native refresh rate. That rate is handled by the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, which basically means you shouldn't see any clipping, tears, or low latency issues. This TV can run 120 frames a second in 4K or push 240 frames at 1080p, which is something you really notice, despite the myth that you cannot see the difference.
For anyone who likes complete control, this TV features a built-in gaming menu. This menu allows you to change settings without leaving your game, ensuring that you can make adjustments whenever needed. It also comes with Bluetooth, so you can hook up a headset.
Samsung 55-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV
The Samsung 55-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV is a great television to consider, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and the $449 price at Walmart. Motion Xcelerator technology delivers smooth and crisp visuals. This reduces any instances of motion blur and input lag. That makes every frame fast-paced, perfect for racing and games where every frame needs to be clear for split-second reactions.
The visuals are excellent thanks to Samsung's Dynamic Crystal Color, which can produce over a billion detailed shades. This is built specifically for gaming, which means you get vibrant worlds full of color. However, no one can hide in the shadows because the picture adjusts to ensure high-level clarity.
The sound also matches the high-quality visuals thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite. This technology provides virtual 3D surround sound that actually moves in sync with what's happening on screen. This helps identify the direction of important sounds, all of which are processed by the smart Crystal Processor 4K. SlashGear liked this TV so much that it was one of our picks for the highest-rated Samsung TVs in 2024.
Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV
The Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV is a great package for the price of $418 at Amazon. The design favors PlayStation 5 owners due to its exclusive features, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. These ensure you don't need to adjust the settings to capture an incredible picture while playing video games. The TV and PlayStation are both made by Sony, so it makes sense that the company would add more features for its own console.
The visuals get a big boost from the 4K HDR Processor X1, which improves color, contrast, and clarity in real time. Pair that with the Triluminos Pro technology, and you're getting a billion accurate colors, even on older or lower-resolution games, thanks to the 4K X-Reality Pro. This upscales games to almost 4K quality, which brings in detail that may have been lost or wasn't there before.
Thanks to Motionflow XR Technology, games stay fluid and sharp. For those who want to mess with the settings, there is a dedicated Game menu that lets you access the picture settings and exclusive assist features. This TV can still work with other consoles, but if you're looking to get the most out of a PlayStation 5 Pro, the specifically designed enhancements are hard to ignore.