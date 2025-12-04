5 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Refurbished Electronics
When thinking about upgrading your tech, it makes sense to consider buying something used. New devices have only gotten more expensive, so who wouldn't want an upgrade for cheaper. Who knows, if you're lucky you might strike a home run and find a recently launched model in great condition for half the price. Recently, the term "Refurbished" has become quite popular, and spoiler alert! Refurbished and used products are not the same. Refurbished electronics are tested, repaired, and restored to their optimal condition by professionals, while a used device is sold as-is, with no restoration or repair work.
When shopping for smartphones or laptops, you need to dig deeper than the price tag. Check whether the device has been flagged as lost or stolen. Check the battery health — refurbished electronics don't always come with new batteries. Totally depending on what the seller says can be risky, and not every device is even worth buying refurbished. Sometimes buying a new one makes more sense.
To make your task simpler, we have compiled a list of five common mistakes that you can avoid when buying refurbished electronics. Be it a smartphone, a tablet, or a laptop, these tips will help you make an informed purchase decision.
Ignoring warranty and return policy
Similar to when buying new, you should always look for a warranty on a refurbished device, especially when shopping online. Generous sellers like Amazon Renewed offering a 90-day return period, while select items are accompanied by a free 11-month warranty. Best Buy offers a 90-day warranty and a 15-day return policy. Walmart also offers a free 90-day return or replace policy.
However, outside of such trusted sources, not every online seller will offer you such warranties or return policies. You should never buy the device only because it says "as-is" or "as good as brand new." The electronic device should not only turn on, but all of its features should work. If there is an option to perform a physical check, it may be okay. If not, then you're making a buying decision solely based on what the seller is saying.
If a seller's warranty and return policy is not mentioned on their website, you should contact their support team and get a written email about their policies in case the device doesn't work as intended.
Failing to verify seller's reputation
Just like with purchasing new electronics, you should always try to buy refurbished ones from a reputable brand. You shouldn't just go online, search for a refurbished smartphone, and immediately buy the best looking price you see. That kind of practice always lead to scams, as scammers (more often than not) have lucrative deals on offer. Aside from checking the warranty and return policies, you also need to verify the seller's reputation. Interestingly, there are a bunch of sellers on popular ecommerce websites such as Amazon who — even though they have a healthy (4-star and above) seller rating — are scammers.
A seller's reputation is important because you can rest assured about the quality checks performed on the device, get a detailed and accurate description of the gadget's actual condition, get a warranty and full refund on defective electronics, and be tension-free about genuine parts and software. While a seller rating isn't the best metric to understand their reputation, you can always check the verified reviews, their policies, certifications, and whether they have an online/offline presence and professional customer support in place.
Unless you are sure about the seller, you should only rely on OEMs like Samsung, Apple, and Sony (for PlayStation), as they also sell refurbished electronics on their websites.
Assuming original accessories are include
Assume that you just bought a refurbished MacBook only to find a damaged charging cable and a third-party adapter –- you would feel frustrated, right? This is why reading the description and also getting it clarified from the seller about the original accessories is quite important. Chances are 50-50 that you will get original accessories with a refurbished electronics device. Most sellers pack their refurbished device in generic box packaging and third-party accessories. And forget about original manuals.
The thing with third-party or damaged accessories is that they can damage the device. Charging a smartphone with an incompatible or unbranded charger can cause battery issues. If accessories are important to you, which they should be, then you should make sure that you get genuine accessories with the device that you are purchasing.
This is the reason why you should only go with trusted sellers or buy refurbished electronics offered by the manufacturer. There is a high chance that you might get a refurbished electronic device in original or close-to-original packaging. In my personal experience, buying a refurbished iPhone from Apple got me a brand-new charging cable in an original Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max box.
Overlooking the device's age
Electronic devices, especially smartphones, tablets, and laptops, depend on software updates for new features and security enhancements. And it is the software experience that matters the most, as how fast your device handles apps and games is handled by the software. For instance, several devices did not receive the iOS 26 update, due to their lack of RAM or just their processor's age. This is why you should check if what you are purchasing still has software update support.
If you don't install the latest software update on your Android device or iPhone, you may miss out on new features and apps, and your device may become vulnerable to the latest viruses. Speaking about smartphones, brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Google offer long-term software support and are known as reliable brands. As for laptops, brands like Acer, MSI, and Lenovo are known for their software support.
So, it is important that you don't invest your hard-earned money on a refurbished electronic device that is way too old just because it is available for a very low price.
Not comparing prices with new models
When you want to purchase an electronic device, you should understand that not all devices are worth buying used. Look for something that has launched in the last couple of years, and compare it with the price of its new model. In many instances there won't be much difference in price between a refurbished model and a brand-new device.
Buying something for a few extra dollars will probably benefit you in the long run. First, you will get a brand-new device, untouched and ready to roll. You will also get all the original accessories, the warranty will be intact, and most importantly, the device will probably last you for a long time.
On the other hand, when you purchase a refurbished electronic device, no matter how many times you have gone through the description or talked with the seller, there's always a chance you're buying a dud. You probably won't get original accessories, and the device may not even have all its original internal components either. That doesn't make a refurbished electronic device a bad choice, it just means that you need to keep your eyes open to make sure you're getting the best value for your money.