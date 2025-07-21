Do Refurbished Laptops Come With New Or Used Batteries? What To Know Before You Buy
Buying a refurbished laptop can be a great way to save money, which is why many of us consider doing so. There are many laptops worth buying used or refurbished, but the battery is often one of the biggest question marks. Anyone who's used a laptop on the go knows how important battery life is when there's no power outlet available. If your laptop's battery is in good condition, it'll last a decent amount of time between charges, letting you stay productive without being tied to a charger. However, when you buy a refurbished laptop, it's not always clear what type of battery you'll end up with.
The unfortunate reality is that there's no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to whether refurbished laptops come with new or used batteries. You may end up with a new one, a used one, or something in between. The condition of the battery you get with a refurbished laptop has a lot to do with where you buy it and who refurbished it. For example, while Apple installs new batteries in refurbished iPhones and iPads, the same isn't always true for MacBooks, where Apple replaces the battery only if it falls below their performance standards. Whether you buy from a manufacturer or a third-party refurbisher, in most cases, they'll test the battery during refurbishment and only replace it if its charging capacity falls below a certain threshold. That's why it's important to read the fine print, so you know exactly what you're getting before you click "buy."
Do refurbished laptops typically come with new batteries?
If you're like many consumers, one of your biggest concerns when buying a refurbished laptop is the state of its battery. You know that a laptop's battery degrades with every charge cycle and won't last forever. Even if you buy a Windows laptop with amazing battery life, at some point the battery is going to start to wear down, and with a refurbished model, it may already have, especially if it's more than two years old. So, it's reasonable to wonder if you're getting a new or used battery when you buy a refurbished laptop, especially since not all sellers handle battery replacements the same way.
If you're buying a refurbished laptop from the manufacturer or a certified refurbisher, they'll almost always test the battery during the refurbishment process. Many sellers follow a standard where they'll replace the battery on a refurbished laptop if it no longer meets their minimum capacity guidelines, often around 80%. If it doesn't meet that threshold, it's usually replaced with a new or lightly used one that performs better. However, you should keep in mind that there's no universal rule that refurbishers follow, and policies vary from one brand to the next. Furthermore, the warranties that come with refurbished laptops often exclude battery performance. So, before you purchase a refurbished laptop, you should check to see if the seller guarantees a certain level of battery health.
What to look for in a refurbished laptop's battery
If you're thinking about buying a refurbished laptop, understanding its battery health can save you money and help you avoid unpleasant surprises down the line. If you're buying the laptop online, you most likely won't have a chance to check the battery yourself before you purchase it. That's why it's important to ask the seller about the battery's condition and whether it meets a minimum capacity standard. Once your refurbished laptop arrives, you can run diagnostics to confirm its current capacity matches what the seller promised. Depending on the warranty that came with the laptop, if the battery doesn't meet expectations, you may be able to request a replacement or return the device.
That's why, before you commit to buying a refurbished laptop, you should ask the seller about its battery replacement policy. Also, confirm whether the battery has been replaced recently or if the laptop is still using the original battery. For example, while refurbished MacBooks don't always come with new batteries, they're still an Apple product worth buying refurbished because they undergo thorough testing, come with a one-year limited warranty, and often cost much less than new models. Whatever brand you choose, make sure the seller is transparent about the battery's condition and has a clear return policy or warranty in case it doesn't meet your expectations.