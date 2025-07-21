Do Refurbished Laptops Come With New Or Used Batteries? What To Know Before You Buy

Buying a refurbished laptop can be a great way to save money, which is why many of us consider doing so. There are many laptops worth buying used or refurbished, but the battery is often one of the biggest question marks. Anyone who's used a laptop on the go knows how important battery life is when there's no power outlet available. If your laptop's battery is in good condition, it'll last a decent amount of time between charges, letting you stay productive without being tied to a charger. However, when you buy a refurbished laptop, it's not always clear what type of battery you'll end up with.

The unfortunate reality is that there's no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to whether refurbished laptops come with new or used batteries. You may end up with a new one, a used one, or something in between. The condition of the battery you get with a refurbished laptop has a lot to do with where you buy it and who refurbished it. For example, while Apple installs new batteries in refurbished iPhones and iPads, the same isn't always true for MacBooks, where Apple replaces the battery only if it falls below their performance standards. Whether you buy from a manufacturer or a third-party refurbisher, in most cases, they'll test the battery during refurbishment and only replace it if its charging capacity falls below a certain threshold. That's why it's important to read the fine print, so you know exactly what you're getting before you click "buy."