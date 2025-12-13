5 Of The Best Luxury Cars Under $40,000, According To JD Power

It's no secret that car prices have skyrocketed. These days, even the most mainstream automakers sell cars that easily reach into luxury pricing territory. For example, the 2026 Hyundai Palisade in its top Calligraphy trim costs around $56,000. Myriad luxury brands and luxury-adjacent brands (like Buick) start for well under that. That might seem grim, but it also means that if you've budgeted for a new car, a luxury brand might actually be within your reach.

The notion that a luxury car can be a legitimate value purchase may be a little weird, but there are a handful you can get for under $40,000. Industry analytics firm JD Power even has a list of them if you input the correct search filters. You likely won't get the most luxurious features, such as the customizable fragrant dispensers and biometric door locks, but what you will get is a luxury-level vehicle with more features than you'll typically see in a regular car.

If the concept of owning a BMW, Audi, or Cadillac makes you happy, but you don't want to spend top dollar, this is the list for you. All of these vehicles have an MSRP at or below $40,000 before taxes, and they are competitive with the best luxury cars in the segment. The only downside is that they are all on the smaller side, which is to be expected. Small cars cost less.