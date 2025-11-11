Which Luxury Car Brand Is The Best Value? Here's What KBB Says
Even though the words "luxury" and "value" might seem out of place in the same sentence, the two aren't as opposed as you may think. It's important for bargain-hunters, but it's also vital for those who want a nice vehicle — one that's more than just a box on wheels to take them from point A to point B — but don't want to spend more than what is necessary to achieve their desired level of comfort.
Kelley Blue Book, one of the most respected names in car valuation and automotive research, named Acura as its Best Value Brand in the luxury category for its 2025 Consumer Choice Awards. "Affordable, fuel-efficient, and a great value for money, Acura returns to the podium with luxurious, sporty models like the RDX and the Integra," KBB says on its website. The winner was chosen based on data KBB gathered from its annual Brand Watch Study, which collected information from more than 12,000 shoppers to identify the factors driving their purchase decisions.
Acura USA currently has six models in its lineup, including the Integra and TLX sedans, the ADX, RDX, and MDX SUVs, and the ZDX EV. Some of these vehicles are among the most luxurious Acura models ever made, yet they're still priced well versus their competitors. Unfortunately, the TLX is set to be discontinued this year, likely due to falling sales. However, it will be replaced by the new Acura RSX, a sporty electric crossover based on Honda's own electrified platform, and the GM Ultium platform that Acura used for the 2024 Acura ZDX.
Other KBB award winners in 2025
Acura may have been named the best value brand, but that doesn't make it the only luxury brand to go for. Porsche was actually the biggest winner in 2025, taking three out of six Consumer Choice Awards in the luxury category. This includes Best Performance, Most Refined, and Best Overall Luxury Brand, which makes sense as performance and refinement are often important factors people consider when spending a significant amount of money on a new set of wheels.
BMW received the Best Car Styling Award, highlighting the muscular and athletic design of its new models (although the brand has also released some of the worst-looking BMW models in recent years, too). On the other hand, Lexus was awarded the Most Trusted Luxury Brand for the 9th year in a row, which likely goes hand-in-hand with how some of the best used Lexus models you can buy come from the same stretch.
Interestingly, Acura's more affordable cousin, Honda, received almost all the awards in the mainstream category. It garnered the Best Performance, Best In-Vehicle Experience, Best Value, Most Trusted, and Best Overall Brand awards, with the only other remaining award, Best Car Styling, going to Dodge. Although Honda and Acura are two different car makes, their cars often share the same platforms, and buyers will likely get a good experience from either brand. Acura's best value award shows that it's more than just an upscale Honda, though, and that buyers feel they're getting much more than what they are paying for.