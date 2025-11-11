Which Luxury Car Brand Is The Best Value? Here's What KBB Says

Even though the words "luxury" and "value" might seem out of place in the same sentence, the two aren't as opposed as you may think. It's important for bargain-hunters, but it's also vital for those who want a nice vehicle — one that's more than just a box on wheels to take them from point A to point B — but don't want to spend more than what is necessary to achieve their desired level of comfort.

Kelley Blue Book, one of the most respected names in car valuation and automotive research, named Acura as its Best Value Brand in the luxury category for its 2025 Consumer Choice Awards. "Affordable, fuel-efficient, and a great value for money, Acura returns to the podium with luxurious, sporty models like the RDX and the Integra," KBB says on its website. The winner was chosen based on data KBB gathered from its annual Brand Watch Study, which collected information from more than 12,000 shoppers to identify the factors driving their purchase decisions.

Acura USA currently has six models in its lineup, including the Integra and TLX sedans, the ADX, RDX, and MDX SUVs, and the ZDX EV. Some of these vehicles are among the most luxurious Acura models ever made, yet they're still priced well versus their competitors. Unfortunately, the TLX is set to be discontinued this year, likely due to falling sales. However, it will be replaced by the new Acura RSX, a sporty electric crossover based on Honda's own electrified platform, and the GM Ultium platform that Acura used for the 2024 Acura ZDX.