10 Of The Best Used Lexus Models You Can Buy
Many people know Lexus as a luxury car brand, and it truly embodies this quality. As a sub-division of Toyota, the idea was for Lexus to have a distinct identity. Toyota was already known for its affordable and dependable cars, and the Japanese makers needed something to actually challenge the best. Over 40 years down the line, the Lexus brand has come a long way, making quite a mark in premium car production.
Today, Lexus is one of the most exciting car brands around, and as of 2024, it's also a top brand in global car sales. The company is known for producing some intriguing four-wheelers, but most importantly, it has proven to be much more than a luxury brand, having also earned a reputation for reliability. If you're looking to get a used car, it's a brand worth keeping in mind. So, to make your purchasing decision easier, we've compiled some of the best options you can get, judging by their features, specs, reviews, and ratings. With that said, here are 10 of the best used Lexus models you can buy.
2020 Lexus RX
The Lexus RX mid-size SUV has been in the company's lineup since 1998. This luxury model has become Lexus' best seller, offering users a good blend of performance and reliability. For the 2020 model, Lexus upgraded a number of features that people had long been waiting for, particularly in terms of technology. It came with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display, along with compatibility with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.
Apart from this, the car isn't very different from its predecessors. It retains its power and performance, thanks to the 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, which generates 295 hp — but that's if you get the RX 350. The RX 450h has a hybrid powertrain consisting of two electric motors along with the V6 engine. The car is great for long-distance rides and has the added perk of impressive fuel economy, with reviews showing that it outperforms its EPA ratings.
Essentially, if what you need is a premium and stylish mid-size SUV that'll serve you over time, this model is a good pick. JD Power rates it a 91/100 for quality and reliability.
2017 Lexus ES 300h
The Lexus ES was among the first Lexus models to launch in 1989, along with the LS 400, and so it has witnessed several generations and iterations. Although many Lexus ES buyers opt for the ES350, which is the more affordable option, if you're looking for a more efficient and reliable sedan, the ES 300h should be your top consideration. This hybrid luxury vehicle has a quiet and smooth performance, thanks to its two electric motors and 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle inline-four engine.
The ES300h is not particularly speed-oriented. Instead, it offers efficiency and a much smoother and quieter ride than other ES non-hybrid options. Even when compared to other hybrid sedans, like the Lincoln MKZ, this model stands out. Its acceleration is much better, and its interior, more spacious. The best part is, for a used Lexus, the 2017 Lexus ES is one of the most reliable options you can get. Rated 96/100 in reliability and quality on JD Power, it sits above every other compact premium car in its era, including the BMW 4 Series and Audi A4.
2024 Lexus LC500
A successor to the LS, the Lexus LC (for "Luxury Coupe") launched in 2017. This grand tourer comes in a coupe and convertible form, but in either case, the design screams luxury and comfort. The LC500 brings the power too — under its hood lies a 5.0-liter V8 engine that boasts 471 hp, which is coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
For more efficient performance, there's also the hybrid model, known as the LC500h, which features both a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motors but at a higher price point. Regardless of which trim you get, riding this car is a quiet and smooth experience.
Here's the thing, even though it's got exterior looks on par with the best looking Lexus sports cars, the LC500 is first and foremost a luxury vehicle. On the inside, it features a 12.3-inch infotainment interface with various apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. It also comes with parking sensors and packs all the modern features of a Lexus, including the company's latest software.
Thankfully, it doesn't trade luxury for reliability, as it scores impressively for quality and reliability, with a 92/100 rating on JD Power. Thus, it's a great choice for a used vehicle that is modern and reliable, and one we loved when we reviewed it in 2024.
2021 Lexus NX
The 2021 Lexus NX is far from perfect, but it's proven to be dependable, with an 85 out of 100 overall rating on JD Power and scoring 88% for quality and reliability. This Lexus embodies the qualities of a true compact SUV, with sufficient height and interior cabin space.The 2021 NX came in different trims and at different price points. At the base level is the NX300 packed with a 235-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It then goes higher in specs and features till the NX Luxury, which is the costliest version.
The F Sport model is really the highlight of this SUV if you're someone who is drawn to exterior appeal. And the company offered a hybrid powertrain for the first time on this package as well, so you can get the best of both worlds: efficiency and aesthetics. However, this model was released in limited numbers, so finding a used model might be tricky.
The underwhelming aspect of this car is its infotainment system, which is pretty clumsy and annoying to use. Despite this, the NX stands out from other competitors in its segment, including the BMW X4 83, Porsche Macan, and Cadillac XT4.
2015 Lexus GS350
Although Lexus discontinued the GS in 2020 due to low sales, it remains one of its most reliable models ever. Riffing on the design of the Toyota Crown, this was meant to compete with the likes of the BMW 5-series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. With close to three decades of production and four generations released, many great vehicles have come out of this lineup, including the 2015 model year.
Owner reviews show that it's an easy-to-maintain vehicle that's luxurious and practical, and most importantly, extremely reliable. The 2015 GS350 came equipped with a premium unleaded V-6 generating 306 hp, offering all the performance you'll need for a daily commuting vehicle. However, if you're looking for a more performance-oriented ride, the F-Sport Package would be more your style. This package came with larger tires and more aggressive suspension tuning that can navigate trickier roads.
The GS350 has an impressive build, both interior and exterior-wise. The inside of the car has plenty of room, and it is packed with a bunch of safety aids like adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, and lane departure warning. With great ratings on JD Power, it's one of the best used Lexus mid-size luxury sport sedans you can get, and it's definitely worth the investment.
2024 Lexus IS
Next on the list is the 2024 Lexus IS, which belongs to the third generation of the compact luxury sedan. The IS was introduced for the first time in 1998 and has evolved with various interior and exterior modifications, but still retaining its high-quality driving performance. On the 2024 model, Lexus brought a bunch of changes to this compact vehicle, introducing new trims and packages. The IS350 got the Blackout package, while the IS300 got the F Sport Design and F Sport Packages.
On the standard model, the IS has a solid 241 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. But as always, performance lies in the F Sport model, the IS500. The highlight of this model is the 5.0-liter V-8 engine that powers its wheels. Producing 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque, it is unlike what you might expect in most compact luxury performance cars. However, when it comes to fuel efficiency, the IS300 takes the cake, so it boils down to where your preference lies.
Although for a modern car, the 2024 IS could feature a more impressive infotainment system, design-wise, Lexus stayed committed to its standard of comfortable interiors and luxurious cabins.
2023 Lexus GX
The Lexus GX is a premium mid-size SUV that's been in the market for quite some time. Inspired by the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, this vehicle is designed for off-road enthusiasts, but it doesn't lack luxury. Under its hood is a V8 engine paired with a four-wheel drivetrain that can tackle various terrains seamlessly. According to JD Power's ratings, this car is a top contender in the mid-size premium SUV segment, with an 89 out of 100 rating in quality and reliability.
The 2023 Lexus GX does not look much different from its predecessors. It's an old-school car and falls behind some competitors in terms of modern software features. However, the smooth and responsive driving experience easily makes up for these shortcomings. The car is quiet but capable and offers better fuel economy than you'll find on options like the fifth-generation 4Runner.
Inside, the GX is spacious and has a dated yet functional interior layout. It comes with standard driver-assistive features and offers more options on the premium version. It's ultimately an affordable companion for off-road drivers who prioritize a functional and reliable vehicle companion.
2015 Lexus CT200h
The CT200h is considered the world's first full hybrid luxury compact car. It is Lexus' entry-level offering and based on the Toyota Corolla platform. The stylish vehicle offers a range of appealing features, but most important is its impressive quality and reliability. It is ranked first among luxury compact cars for reliability on RepairPal, with an average annual repair cost of $386.
Given its sporty build, it would be easy to mistake the CT200h for a performance car. However, speed is not its strongest suit, though the CT200h boasts impressive fuel economy, with an EPA rating of 42 mpg combined. Another aspect this vehicle shines is its handling. The car feels agile compared to many competing options, and it has precise steering. You get four driving modes on this vehicle: Normal, EV, Eco, and Sport.
A hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors, powers the CT200h. It's a car with high-quality components — from the hardware features beneath the hood to the interior crafting — for those who want an easy-to-maintain ride that'll stand the test of time.
2016 Lexus RC 200T
The Lexus RC debuted with the 2015 model, but it only had a single version. For its second year, Lexus added the 200T, which came equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 engine that generated 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The 200t served as the entry-level model, priced behind the RC300 and RC350. The RC was built based on the Lexus IS, and so the revisions are similar on both models.
This car features a rear-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine is rated at 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Although it's not the fastest in its segment, it definitely packs impressive and efficient performance. According to JD Power, it beats other compact premium cars overall, including the Audi A5 and Lincoln MKZ.
The RC 200T is an all-around stylish vehicle, from the sporty look and assertive aura to the dramatic interior with high-quality materials and an attractive layout. On the software side, it comes with standard safety features to enhance the driving experience, and cars with the premium package get even more perks.
2022 Lexus IS
Another Lexus IS worth your coins is the 2022 model. For this year, Lexus added an extra trim, the IS500. With this added model, there were three engine options: the 241-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, 311-hp V6, and a 472-hp 5.0-liter V8.
The V8 engine appeared on the IS500 F Sport Performance version, which is essentially a more powerful alternative to the IS350 that houses the 3.5-liter V6. You'll notice some design tweaks on the IS500 as well, like longer front fenders and a bulging hood, which are mostly to accommodate the larger engine. This mid-size sedan is great as a performance vehicle but will cost you more than the IS350, which also has its own charms.
The IS generally has great handling and amazing ride comfort. Lexus also added optional cool features like rear cross-traffic alert and panoramic view monitor. But apart from these, the car earned a spot on the list thanks to its reliability. On RepairPal, the IS350 is ranked 9th out of 31 luxury mid-size cars, with a $543 average annual repair cost. Moreover, JD Power gives the 2022 IS an 89/100 overall rating, with a very impressive 92/100 score on quality and reliability.