The Best-Looking Lexus Sports Cars Ever Made
Lexus is not traditionally known as a sports car brand, so it may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of high-performance sports cars. While it doesn't directly compete with Ferrari or Porsche, Lexus has carved out a unique space in the performance car market. But, instead of focusing solely on raw power and chasing lap times, Lexus takes a more balanced approach that incorporates a striking design and lots of cool tech features.
As Toyota's luxury division, Lexus built its reputation on quiet, luxurious, and reliable cars. Over the years, Lexus has introduced a range of stunning sports car models. Each model has aggressive aerodynamics and distinctive styling elements, turning heads wherever they go.
Many Lexus sports cars are enhanced versions of existing models, but the brand has also made dedicated performance machines. The Lexus LFA, for instance, remains one of the most celebrated Japanese supercars.
Lexus LFA
Few cars capture the essence of a high-performance supercar like the Lexus LFA. Not only is this one of the most successful Lexus models, but it also produces 552 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, allowing the LFA to sprint from zero-to-60 in 3.6 seconds. Another captivating aspect of the LFA's trivia is its breathtaking design.
The LFA's lower, wider stance and sharply angled nose command attention. Unlike traditional Lexus designs, the front eliminates a conventional grille in favor of dramatic air intakes. One of the car's standout features is its triple exhaust outlets, stacked in a triangular formation at the center of the rear bumper. This is not merely a design choice; it results directly from the LFA's special 4.8-liter V10 engine, which required an advanced exhaust system to produce its signature high-pitched scream.
The minimalist rear end showcases slim LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and an aerodynamic diffuser. Together, these elements emphasize the car's race-inspired purpose. Beyond that stunning exterior is a sporty interior design featuring an F1-inspired digital instrument cluster and a driver-centric cockpit.
Lexus LC 500
The Lexus LC 500 has a breathtaking design, featuring a sleek body and an aggressive stance. It looks just as thrilling as it feels, demanding attention even before it roars to life. When it does, the 5.0-liter V8 engine delivers 471 horsepower, making every drive an experience to remember.
Beyond its power, the LC 500's styling sets it apart. Its wide stance and long hood resemble the Mercedes-AMG GT, while Lexus' signature spindle grille adds a bold, intricate focal point. The sharp, jewel-like LED headlights give it a futuristic edge, and the flowing roofline creates an aerodynamic coupe silhouette that looks fast even at a standstill.
When we reviewed the 2024 LC 500, we noted how its dramatic proportions remain striking years after its debut. Lexus has also shown a willingness to push bold design choices, from daring color options to the addition of a convertible model.
Lexus RC F
As one of Lexus' most powerful V8 sports cars, the RC F kicks out 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque, which allows the car to catapult from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. Its eye-catching design makes it one of the boldest and most visually striking Lexus models ever produced. It has a widened stance, sharp lines, and sculpted aerodynamics. It also features a signature spindle grille, which takes on an even more aggressive persona, with blacked-out mesh and angular LED headlights. The RC F has muscular fenders that flare out dramatically and accommodate wider tires while reinforcing the car's track-ready nature.
The rear of the RC F features stacked quad exhaust tips that hint at the V8's raw power and a speed-activated rear wing that deploys at higher speeds, similar to the design found on the Porsche Panamera. The interior of the RC F is just as stunning, with a driver-focused cockpit that continues the theme with deeply bolstered sports seats and a thick-rimmed steering wheel.
As we recently mentioned in our article on the Lexus RC F, the 2025 model year will mark the final iteration of this V8-powered beast. The RC F will be available in a Final Edition trim, complete with carbon fiber accents and 19-inch BBS wheels, as Lexus bids farewell to the model.
Lexus IS 500 F Sport
The Lexus IS 500 F Sport is a luxury sedan that offers impressive safety features and a refined interior. What's even more fascinating about this car is how it takes the sleek, modern lines of the standard IS and infuses them with raw performance character. At the heart of the IS 500 F Sport lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that generates 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. One of the most valued aspects of the IS 500 is its design.
The front fascia immediately draws attention with an enlarged spindle grille, sculpted bumper, and functional hood bulge. Along the sides, widened fenders contribute to a more muscular appearance, allowing for wider tires that enhance grip and stability. The IS 500 F Sport also features unique 19-inch Enkei wheels.
At the rear, the quad exhaust outlets serve as a signature cue for Lexus F models and emphasize the V8 engine hidden beneath the hood, complete with a subtle trunk spoiler that adds aerodynamic flair. The visual drama extends beyond the exterior, with the inside featuring special performance-inspired seats, racing-inspired instrumentation, a thicker steering wheel, and unique badging.
Lexus SC 400
Unlike some of the brand's more aggressive sports cars, the SC 400 leaned toward simplicity with its flowing lines. Interestingly, the Lexus SC 400 was designed using a unique approach that involved shaping wet plaster inside balloons to create an organic, rounded form. The result was a timeless design that still holds up in today's market. Interestingly, the SC 400's creation was influenced by the brand's famous tagline, "Lexus: The Relentless Pursuit," which helped guide its design philosophy — prioritizing elegance and grace over aggression. Under the hood, the SC 400 featured a 4.0L V8, delivering 250 horsepower — a respectable figure for the early '90s.
The car's aerodynamic profile is one of its key features, with a long hood and short, rounded rear. It was designed with input from California-based designers, who modeled the vehicle using clay instead of traditional 2D sketches. The outcome was a sleek, almost sculptural body that glides seamlessly from front to rear. One of its unique elements includes the frameless doors and a wraparound rear window. The dual front-lamp setup—separating the high beams from the running lights—was somewhat polarizing at the time but became one of the car's defining characteristics.