The Best-Looking Lexus Sports Cars Ever Made

Lexus is not traditionally known as a sports car brand, so it may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of high-performance sports cars. While it doesn't directly compete with Ferrari or Porsche, Lexus has carved out a unique space in the performance car market. But, instead of focusing solely on raw power and chasing lap times, Lexus takes a more balanced approach that incorporates a striking design and lots of cool tech features.

As Toyota's luxury division, Lexus built its reputation on quiet, luxurious, and reliable cars. Over the years, Lexus has introduced a range of stunning sports car models. Each model has aggressive aerodynamics and distinctive styling elements, turning heads wherever they go.

Many Lexus sports cars are enhanced versions of existing models, but the brand has also made dedicated performance machines. The Lexus LFA, for instance, remains one of the most celebrated Japanese supercars.