2024 Porsche Panamera Review: You Get What You Pay For

Is true luxury a set of nice leather seats, or a huge touchscreen, or more horsepower than you know what to do with, or is it something more esoteric? It's a question you might ask yourself in the Porsche Panamera, particularly if you practice restraint and stick to the slightly more attainable end of the range. There, to paraphrase the kids who probably can't afford Stuttgart's finest, living the high life is more about vibes.

Advertisement

By the time the first Panamera arrived in 2009, the Cayenne SUV had already absorbed the bulk of the "a four-door Porsche is blasphemous" controversy. These days, concepts like the 1991 Porsche 989 don't look so strange anymore, and it's understood by all but the most single-minded of brand zealots that models such as the Panamera help underwrite development of feisty (but fewer-selling) 911 derivatives.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Panamera ownership kicks off at $102,800 (plus $1,650 destination) for a gas-only model with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission; the first hybrid-electric model lands at $115,500, and then things only escalate from there. By the time you get to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, you're looking at $226,500 on the sticker, and a frankly ridiculous 771 horsepower. That, Porsche says, is enough for a supercar-embarrassing 2.8 seconds for the 0-60 mph dash.

Advertisement