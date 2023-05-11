10 Coolest Porsche Concept Cars Ever Made

The early 1970s was a heady time for auto development, particularly in concept car design. Scores of interesting concepts hail from this period displaying fabulous designs meant to push the boundaries of design and possibly even good taste. The predominant design element that seems to have proliferated in the design houses of Italy and elsewhere was the wedge. This would even lead to the production of the iconic Lamborghini Countach but also found itself in Stuttgart in the form of the Porsche Tapiro Concept.

Unsurprisingly, the design of this car was styled in Italy by Giugario's Italdesign. It features a pointed nose sloping straight back into a glass canopy that finishes in a Kammback-style rear end. Its gullwing doors are an atypical Porsche design element, but are undeniably cool, especially with the windows stretched into the roof. Most interestingly, the gullwing feature is copied for the coverings over the engine compartment which opens similarly and also with curved canopy glass.

The Tapiro was never meant to lead to any production car. Its design was too radical for public consumption and it was auctioned off after being featured at the Los Angeles Imported Automobile and Sports Car Show in 1971. Sadly, sometime after it fell into private hands, tragedy befell this solitary Porsche model when it burned to a crisp, although the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The car still exists in the Italdesign museum to this day but it has not been restored.