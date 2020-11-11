The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has set a new Nürburgring lap record

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door coupe is now the fastest luxury four-door vehicle to lap the Nürburgring. It unseated the Porsche Panamera Turbo S by recording a blistering time of 7:27.800. The fascinating part is Mercedes-AMG did it with a bone-stock GT 63 S, although the car ran with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and the aero package body kit, both of which are optional from the showroom.

Luckily, the tires were grippy enough to deliver optimum adhesion during the run, which was done under less than ideal conditions. “Even though I’ve been accompanying our GT 63 through its development for several years now, it’s always impressive to see what we have been able to achieve with this exclusive vehicle,” said Demian Schaffert, Mercedes-AMG development engineer, and two-time record-setting driver.

“On the one hand, the four-door coupé is comfortable and equipped with many intelligent safety features for everyday driving, and on the other hand it offers this extremely high level of driving dynamics and precision, which we have now been able to demonstrate once again on the demanding Nordschleife,” added Schaffert.

The record-setting time of 7:27.8 is for the entire Nordschleife circuit, and the time was verified by the brilliant folks at wige SOLUTIONS, an independent notary specialist for media and event technology. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door coupe is two seconds faster than the previous record-holder around the ‘Ring, and it also completed the shorter 12.8-mile circuit in just 7:23.009.

Admittedly, this record is not a surprise given the Mercedes-AMG’s engine. It has a hand-built, 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine with 630 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. And while the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe is available in various trims and power levels, the GT 63 S is the most potent of all, but not until the AMG GT 73 PHEV arrives in 2021. The latter features a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, good for a combined 805 horsepower and 31 miles of all-electric range.

If you want a tamer (and more affordable) version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe, take a closer look at the incoming GT 43 mild-hybrid model. It has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six motor with 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, but it also has EQ Boost which adds 21 more horses and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Congratulations, Mercedes-AMG! Well done, lads.