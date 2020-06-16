2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 arrives with a mean punch

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe is the newest member of the AMG family. It’s the third model developed directly by Mercedes-AMG following the luscious SLS AMG and 2-door AMG GT. As it turns out, the newest Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is also a more affordable way to relish the AMG experience whilst remaining practical enough to accommodate four adults and cargo.

Don’t get us wrong, though. While Mercedes-AMG refers to the GT as a ‘coupe’, it’s actually a four-door sedan with a sloping roofline. The latter means significantly less rear headroom and cargo room than a proper E-Class, but you don’t buy the AMG GT to enjoy copious amounts of space. It’s essentially a high-performance muscle car, most especially in GT 63 S trim with 630 horsepower from a blown V8 motor.

Naturally, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is a tamer version with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. Producing 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it also benefits from EQ Boost which adds 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque courtesy of an integrated starter generator and 48-volt battery. The motor is connected to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to an AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Yes, you don’t get a V8 motor, but the AMG GT 43 punches to 60 mph in 4.8-seconds, which is still quick for a family sedan. And even though you get a smaller engine in return, the GT 43 receives the same level of standard kit as the costlier GT 53. This means AMG Dynamic Select driving modes, AMG sports suspension, and six-piston front brake calipers.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 43 also gets a Burmester premium audio system, an electronically-deployable rear wing, and the latest version of MBUX with speech recognition and natural learning capabilities.

Best of all, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 starts at a more affordable $90,850 (including destination and delivery charges). We’ll know more as the car arrives at U.S dealerships in late 2020.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Image Gallery