Here's Which Engine The 2024 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Has (And How Fast It Can Go 0-60)

For those looking for a wonderful blend of luxury and reliability, one name you will always have come up in conversation is Lexus. The luxury division of Toyota routinely tops lists of the most reliable car brands in the world alongside its sister company, and it doesn't have to sacrifice any of that in order to deliver a vehicle that is sleek and packed to the brim with modern technological features. Alongside both of these factors, you can also find a Lexus that is able to deliver pretty impeccable performance as well. Case in point: the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance sedan.

Lexus first introduced the IS in the 1999 model year, but this 500 performance version first hit the market for the 2022 model year. Although it hasn't joined the ranks yet of the company's best-selling vehicles like the RX or ES, it is still a totally solid luxury performance vehicle that will satisfy a good number of people who already love what the IS is. While every other version of the IS right now is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, the IS 500 F Sport Performance and its Premium variant have a 2UR-GSE engine under the hood.

One of the most reliable engines Lexus has ever produced, this is a 5.0L V8 that can generate up to 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. That is quite the impressive step up compared with the standard 311 horsepower of the other IS models.