Why Cadillac Is Discontinuing The CT4 & CT5 (And What's Replacing Them)

Although it's sad news for sedan lovers out there, there is a silver lining. John Roth, Vice President of Global Cadillac, mentioned that the CT-5's legacy will continue as a next-generation model with an internal combustion engine, which is not surprising given the CT-5's sales numbers. However, details about its powertrain and platform remain a mystery. Whether it will carry over the twin-turbo V6s or the mighty 668-horsepower 6.2-litre supercharged V8 from the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing is anyone's guess. We would expect to see multiple engine options, however, including a hybrid offering in some form or another.

Moreover, Cadillac has two electric sedans under development as well. According to GM Authority, one is roughly the same size as the CT-5, and the other is the same size as the discontinued CT-6. This could mean the ICE CT-5 might share the platform with the electric sedans, or the electric sedans could be based on an entirely different one.

Currently, the CT4 and the CT5 are based on GM's Alpha 2, an updated version of the original Alpha platform first introduced in 2013. GM could revise this further for the upcoming ICE CT-5. While an 11-year platform cycle isn't uncommon or old, it does feel dated compared to the competition in today's rapidly evolving automotive world. It will be exciting to see how it will pan out for Cadillac and the sedan market in general.