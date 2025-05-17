10 Of The Best Like-New Luxury Cars You Can Buy Under $30K
In 2025, very few areas in the automotive industry are as competitive as the luxury segment. With many of the major manufacturers constantly finding new ways to enhance the experience in their luxury cars, there's an ever-growing choice for a technology-filled SUV, sedan, or coupe. However, one of the biggest talking points for luxury cars is their resale value, or more specifically, how fast they lose their value. According to a study conducted by iSeeCars, nine of the top 10 cars with the highest depreciation all fall into the luxury segment, which is supported by CarEdge reporting brands such as Maserati only retaining 28.9% of their value over five years.
While this may put buyers off the luxury segment entirely, it does mean that some models that were only recently released can now be picked up for notably lower prices than what they were originally sold for. Using Kelley Blue Book's used vehicle databases, these 10 luxury cars can now be picked up for below the $30,000 mark, all while having the same fundamental powertrain underpinning them and closely following the same design style used for their brand-new counterparts.
2023 Lincoln Corsair
Lincoln can't call itself the oldest American car brand, but it can still trace its roots all the way back to 1917. Lincoln has since developed into one of the most prominent nameplates in the luxury segment, with its current fleet retaining its legacy exclusively within the SUV segment. You still have the choice of models like the long-standing Navigator, but the smallest SUV, the Corsair, was only introduced for the 2020 model year, and certainly shouldn't be overlooked.
The 2025 Lincoln Corsair is notably cheaper than the three other SUVs from the brand, with a starting price of $39,485. However, if you go back only two years, the 2023 Corsair can be bought on the used market for an average price of $29,617, according to KBB. While other Lincoln models see improvements this year, the Corsair only received its first refresh with the 2023 model, which still carries over into 2025.
The 2023 model introduced plenty of new features for the compact luxury SUV to further separate it from its key European rivals, with the hands-free advanced driving assist system bringing significant advances to the ultra-competitive segment. This Corsair also has a 13.2-inch center touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, as well as a few design updates to the front fascia. Then there's the current model's 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, all for under $30,000.
2022 BMW 3 Series
Moving over to the best European brands in the luxury segment, very few are as successful as BMW. Managing to be the 14th best-selling car brand in the U.S. throughout 2024, which is higher than its key rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the Munich-based manufacturer currently has one of the most expansive lineups, with the 3 Series sedan remaining a top choice among buyers nationwide. The newest 2025 model comes with a starting price tag of $45,950. The mid-size sedan does do a solid job justifying its price tag, but past models can be found for much cheaper without losing too many key features.
If you're looking for a BMW 3 Series for under $30,000, the newest model that comes under this mark on average is the 2022 model, according to KBB. The base 330i trim goes for $28,327, considerably down from its original price tag of $42,445. Under the hood, the 2022 model has the same turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder producing 255 horsepower found in the 2025 model, but the latest model comes with improved infotainment displays and a more aggressive front fascia that was introduced for the 2023 3 Series.
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA
Keeping on topic with Mercedes-Benz, there's also no shortage of options to choose from the legendary automaker. Mercedes-Benz can trace its roots in the luxury segment further back than the likes of BMW, with the Daimler Motor Car released in 1892, and the standard set over 100 years ago is still present today, with the CLA Coupe being one of the entry-level models currently offered.
The 2025 CLA starts at $44,400, a price tag which is only bested by the GLA SUV, coming in at $43,000. However, if you're looking for the ultimate levels of luxury on a relative budget, the 2022 CLA Coupe comes in at just $29,430 for the base trim, as per KBB. The coupe received a major update for the 2020 model year that has lasted until this year, with some changes that haven't made a huge difference since then.
Under the hood of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA is a 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the same as what you get in the 2025 model. A 48-volt mild hybrid system was introduced in 2024, but the power output wasn't affected, and the fuel efficiency only improved by 1 MPG to 30 MPG combined.
2023 Cadillac CT4
There hasn't been much of a choice for an American-made sedan in recent years, as the major automakers have decided to focus on the ever-growing market of crossovers and SUVs. While Cadillac has also expanded its SUV lineup, you also have a choice between two attractive sedans, with the compact CT4 being the cheapest of the two. The 2025 model comes in with a starting MSRP of $34,995, making it one of the more affordable models in the luxury segment, but going the second hand market can take a solid amount off the price.
According to KBB, the 2023 Cadillac CT4 goes for an average of $28,263. Over the last two years, the CT4 hasn't seen any major changes, with Cadillac only introducing usual model-year to model-year updates such as new exterior colors. The base 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder from the 2023 CT4 still features in the 2025 model. This engine produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, which remains competitive with the best compact sedans on the market today.
To unlock further levels of luxury, the premium trim for the 2023 CT4 sells for an average of $29,793, which moves the compact sedan closer to Europe's best when it comes to luxury. Leather upholstery is introduced, alongside the option for the 2.7L engine, producing 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.
2021 Lexus IS
By 2025, Lexus is no stranger to competing at the very top of the luxury scene across multiple segments. Despite being the luxury subsidiary of Toyota, the two brands operate individually, with the former offering one of the industry's largest luxury fleets to keep up with the likes of BMW and Audi. As expected, the price tags that the 2025 models carry are higher than what you get with a Toyota, but the cheapest sedan in the Japanese brand's lineup, the Lexus IS, starts at a respectable $41,610.
While it's one of the cheapest models from Lexus, the newest model is still quite expensive for a compact sedan. However, the IS hasn't received a major overhaul for the base trims for some time now, with models as early as the 2021 IS still being predominantly the same inside and out. The 2021 Lexus IS300 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, all for an average used price tag of $28,098, according to KBB.
The IS350 F Sport trim uses a more powerful V6 engine producing 311 horsepower, but the average used price takes a big jump to $36,529. In terms of styling, the notable updates have been reserved for the F Sport models through various design packages, keeping the base IS300 model feeling fresh and model for over $13,500 less than the latest trim. While not all used Lexus models can be trusted, Lexus came first in J.D. Power's 2025 Vehicle Dependability Study, which studies the reliability of vehicles three years old.
2022 Acura TLX
Another luxury division of a major Japanese automaker, Acura falls under Honda's wing but in a more unique way than Lexus does to Toyota. While Lexus models are sold internationally, Acura channels most of its focus to the U.S. market. While Honda has a much more expansive range of affordable vehicles to appeal to the widest market possible, Acura only produces six vehicles in total, but manages to cover decent ground with its relatively limited lineup. Only introduced in 2014, the mid-size TLX sedan is designed to blend luxury with speed; a combination worthy of a $45,400 price tag for the 2025 model.
The TLX's current MSRP keeps it competitively priced within the mid-sized luxury segment, but the 2022 model can save you a solid amount of money and bring the price under $30,000. For the base 2022 TLX 2.0, KBB reports a national average price of $27,941, with the all-wheel-drive model going for $28,927 and the base trim with the technology package slightly increasing the price tag to an average of $28,827.
In 2024, Acura gave the TLX a refresh that included an updated front fascia as well as a bigger center touchscreen display, going from 10.2 inches to 12.3 inches. Despite these changes, the entry-level 2025 TLX, now called the Technology trim, still uses the same 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which is still impressive three years down the line.
2022 Audi A5
Audi has been making some major changes for its lineup moving into the 2025 model year, redesignating its nameplates to various models across the lineup. The A5 name has been caught up in the shuffling, with this marquee now being given to the brand's all-new mid-size sedans. However, due to only recently releasing this model, you can still buy the 2024 Audi A5 brand-new at a price tag of $48,400 for either the Coupe (two-door) or Sportback (four-door). With the all-new A5 having been planned, the existing two-door Coupe and Sportback haven't been updated in a notable way since 2022, a model year that can be picked up for a much lower price.
The base-level Premium trim for the 2022 Audi A5 Coupe now sells for an average of $27,211, which is considerably lower than its starting MSRP of $44,870, according to KBB. The Sportback goes for $27,546. The heart of the 2022 models is the same as what you get in the latest 2024 model, which is a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque in the Coupe and a 201-horsepower engine in the Sportback (the 261-horsepower engine was also available with higher trims). There are some Audis that might need a second look on the used market, but the A5 remains a solid choice from the German brand, particularly with so little changing from the 2022 to 2024 models.
2023 Cadillac XT5
Shifting focus back to Cadillac and its fleet of SUVs, the XT5 finds itself in the middle of the XT lineup, between the XT4 and XT6. Despite the American Automaker putting a lot of effort into its electrified SUVs, even if the brand's all-electric goal by 2030 is no longer moving forward as planned, the mid-size XT5 is still in the mix with the best of its class at a price tag of $44,295 for the 2025 model, although it is set to leave the lineup entirely by 2026. Due to this, despite still being a brand-new model available for purchase, the XT5 hasn't received a major refresh since 2020, instead receiving various smaller updates over the years.
To stay under the $30,000, the latest XT5 model you can look at buying on the used market is the 2023 model, which can be picked up for an average price of $28,670 in its base Luxury guise, according to KBB. Underpinning this trim is the 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing a solid 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 2023 XT5 also has a more potent 3.6L V6 engine that comes with the Sport trim, but you'll have to pay $35,535 on average for the top-spec model. Inside, the key cabin technology is also the same as the 2025 model, with an 8-inch center display coming with features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which were introduced in the 2021 model.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
While Jeep is often associated with its off-road icons such as the Wrangler and Gladiator, they can't be overlooked when it comes to producing some of the most attractive American-made luxury SUVs. The Grand Cherokee is the brand's most affordable luxury model with a starting price tag of $36,495. For a mid-size SUV in this area of the industry, the Grand Cherokee's MSRP positions it very competitively, but, like many other models on this list, going back only a couple of years can save you money.
Jeep's mid-size SUV entered its fifth generation in 2022, a refresh that still carries through into 2025 essentially unchanged in the base trim. In fact, the 2023 model year can be picked up for as little as $26,844 for the base Lerado trim, down from its starting MSRP of $41,830, as per KBB. Under the hood is a 3.6L V6 engine, producing an impressive 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. In addition to the base Laredo, the 2023 Laredo X trim also comes under $30,000 on the used market at $27,529, which adds all-season tires on a set of larger 18-inch wheels to the Jeep, compared to the base 2023 Grand Cherokee's 17-inch wheels.
2023 Volvo S60
Volvo may not be the most popular brand on American roads, but it still managed to break the top 25 best-selling automakers in 22nd position, selling a total of 125,243 units. The Swedish automaker has been going through a revival of sorts within the electric segment with models such as the EX90 offering luxury at lower price points, but the existing gas-powered models still complete the lineup as they have for years now. One of these is the S60 sedan, which comes in at $43,795, making it the cheapest in its class from the brand. Unfortunately, however, the S60 has been discontinued in the U.S. from 2025 onwards.
The S60 received its last update in 2023, which also happens to be the most recent model year for the sedan that you can buy for under $30,000. According to KBB, the base B5 Core trim can be found on the used market for $26,958 compared to its starting MSRP of $42,345. Due to only being updated two years ago, the 2023 model is almost identical to the 2025 model in its base guise, being powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder producing 247 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
This also means that the cabin still feels as modern as the latest mid-size luxury sedans on the market, with a 9-inch center touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver's display being surrounded by high-quality materials. While Volvo is heading in a different direction for the future, the 2023 S60 remains a solid buy due to retaining all the features that keep the latest model competing in one of the most hotly contested areas of the industry.
Methodology
In order to provide accurate pricing information for these vehicles, we looked at the national average pricing that is reported by Kelley Blue Book, which has a rich history in providing details surrounding the used prices of a variety of vehicles. The outlet takes into account information such as recent transactions and seasonal trends to ensure this accuracy, providing confidence that you'll be able to find one of these vehicles around the price reported by the long-standing website.