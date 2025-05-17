10 Of The Best Like-New Luxury Cars You Can Buy Under $30K

Lincoln can't call itself the oldest American car brand, but it can still trace its roots all the way back to 1917. Lincoln has since developed into one of the most prominent nameplates in the luxury segment, with its current fleet retaining its legacy exclusively within the SUV segment. You still have the choice of models like the long-standing Navigator, but the smallest SUV, the Corsair, was only introduced for the 2020 model year, and certainly shouldn't be overlooked.

The 2025 Lincoln Corsair is notably cheaper than the three other SUVs from the brand, with a starting price of $39,485. However, if you go back only two years, the 2023 Corsair can be bought on the used market for an average price of $29,617, according to KBB. While other Lincoln models see improvements this year, the Corsair only received its first refresh with the 2023 model, which still carries over into 2025.

The 2023 model introduced plenty of new features for the compact luxury SUV to further separate it from its key European rivals, with the hands-free advanced driving assist system bringing significant advances to the ultra-competitive segment. This Corsair also has a 13.2-inch center touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, as well as a few design updates to the front fascia. Then there's the current model's 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, all for under $30,000.

