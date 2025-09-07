5 Cheaper Alternatives To The BMW 2 Series Coupe

The current generation of the 2-Series Coupe has been on the market for a few years now, but it hasn't gotten any less appealing with age. With a starting price of $42,875 (including a $1,175 destination fee) for the rear-wheel drive 230i and $44,875 for the 230i xDrive, the 2-Series Coupe is one of the more affordable sports cars on the market, yet it brings a lot to the table. BMW's cabin and infotainment is both well laid out and premium-feeling given its price point, but the car's lightweight construction and low-slung styling set it apart from the other smaller models in the brand's range.

There aren't many other new cars on the market that offer the same blend of premium features and sports car driving feel for a lower price, but buyers looking for a more affordable sports car aren't out of options. Several cheaper alternatives are still available, and while they might not all offer the same upscale features as the 230i, they'll be just as fun — if not even more fun — to drive.

Most of these alternatives also fix one of the biggest drawbacks of the current 230i, its lack of a manual transmission. Whether you're looking for a budget weekend toy or a stripped-back daily driver, these cheap sports cars are worth checking out before you head to a BMW dealership.