5 Cheaper Alternatives To The BMW 2 Series Coupe
The current generation of the 2-Series Coupe has been on the market for a few years now, but it hasn't gotten any less appealing with age. With a starting price of $42,875 (including a $1,175 destination fee) for the rear-wheel drive 230i and $44,875 for the 230i xDrive, the 2-Series Coupe is one of the more affordable sports cars on the market, yet it brings a lot to the table. BMW's cabin and infotainment is both well laid out and premium-feeling given its price point, but the car's lightweight construction and low-slung styling set it apart from the other smaller models in the brand's range.
There aren't many other new cars on the market that offer the same blend of premium features and sports car driving feel for a lower price, but buyers looking for a more affordable sports car aren't out of options. Several cheaper alternatives are still available, and while they might not all offer the same upscale features as the 230i, they'll be just as fun — if not even more fun — to drive.
Most of these alternatives also fix one of the biggest drawbacks of the current 230i, its lack of a manual transmission. Whether you're looking for a budget weekend toy or a stripped-back daily driver, these cheap sports cars are worth checking out before you head to a BMW dealership.
Subaru BRZ
The BRZ is now in its second generation, with the arrival of the revised car addressing some of the criticisms of the original. The 2025 range includes multiple trims, with the 2025 BRZ tS at the top of the pile. It starts from $39,530 (including a $1,170 destination fee), making it a few thousand dollars cheaper than a base-spec 230i. The entry-level BRZ starts from $34,380. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with the tS also sporting STI-tuned suspension and Brembo brakes. Power output remains the same across all trims, with the car's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower.
The cabin of the BRZ is a relatively bare-bones affair, but that shouldn't matter to buyers looking for maximum driving enjoyment. In fact, it should be a bonus — there isn't much to distract you from the process of driving, with the car's small infotainment screen offering only minimal intrusion. Technically, the car does have four seats, but the rear two are essentially unusable even if you only have average-sized adults in the front row. A Subaru badge doesn't carry the same cachet as a BMW badge, but given the BRZ's other charms, that isn't enough to stop it from being a worthy contender against the 230i.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
It's hard to write any roundup of affordably priced sports cars without including the Mazda MX-5 Miata. It isn't a coupe, but the folding hardtop of the Miata RF should satisfy drivers who prefer to keep their hair out of the wind. The base Miata starts from $30,765 (including a $1,235 destination fee), while the Miata RF starts from $38,785. There are two main downsides to the Miata: one is its impracticality, and the other is its lack of power. In the latter regard, it performs especially poorly compared to the 230i, at least on paper. The Miata has 181 horsepower across every trim, while the 230i offers 255 horsepower.
However, because of the weight difference between the two, there isn't as much difference in real-world performance as you might assume. The 230i and the Miata will complete the sprint from 0-60 mph in around 5.5 seconds, and both can be pushed on public roads without the risk of hitting license-destroying speeds. While the 230i can carry two more passengers, the Miata ticks all the right boxes for less initial outlay if you're looking for a fun weekend toy.
Toyota GR86
Alongside Subaru's BRZ, the other half of the long-running partnership between the two Japanese carmakers is the Toyota GR86. It shares all of its oily bits with the Subaru, with the main differences being subtle styling tweaks and an interior with some Toyota badging. That's not a bad thing, though, as the BRZ earns a spot as one of the best affordable sports cars on the market. The GR86 is arguably even better value because it's slightly cheaper. It can be had for as little as $31,595 (including a $1,195 destination fee) for 2025.
The $34,195 Premium trim makes the GR86 feel a little less spartan inside, and buyers looking for an extra dash of individuality could opt for the range-topping Hakone Edition trim for $36,465. Even this top-spec trim is well below the starting price of the 230i, although the trade-off is a slight power disadvantage and a notably less premium-feeling interior. On the flip side, the presence of a manual transmission that isn't available with the 230i will surely be a major plus for purists.
Nissan Z (2023)
With up to 420 horsepower on tap and an old-school front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, the 2025 Nissan Z is a brawny alternative to the 2-Series Coupe. However, the 2025 model isn't any cheaper than a base-spec 230i. An alternative option is to look for a lightly used example of the Z, which first launched for the 2023 model year. According to KBB, 2023 model year cars can be found for an average of around $31,000 at the time of writing, putting them well within reach for buyers who might find the 230i to be a bit pricey.
The 2023 Z offers a standard manual transmission and attractive retro-modern styling, and its V6 engine makes 400 horsepower in base-spec form. The significant power boost over the BMW allows the Nissan to hit 60 mph from a standstill roughly a second quicker, although it isn't quite as refined as the German car. In our review, we found the wind noise in the cabin to be grating on highway jaunts, although the additional power was much appreciated for swift overtakes and straight-line speed.
Audi TT (2021)
Audi discontinued the TT after the 2023 model year, but used examples of the car still make a tempting alternative to the 2-Series Coupe. The 2021 model year currently has an average resale value of roughly $34,000 according to KBB, and unlike some of the other cars here, there's no need to worry about losing badge prestige by not choosing the BMW. Audi also offered the TT with all-wheel drive, which should give drivers in colder climates an extra layer of reassurance come the winter months.
Much like other small sports cars, such as the Subaru BRZ, there is a rear row in the Audi TT, but it isn't adult-sized. In fact, it isn't really child-sized either. TT buyers also don't get much cargo space, while the trunk of the 230i is a little more generous. However, Audi's pint-sized sports car still holds its own against the competition in every other aspect, even if it's no longer available new from the brand's dealerships.
How we picked these cheaper alternatives
The BMW 2-Series Coupe is one of the most affordable sports cars in its base-spec form, but there are a few cheaper alternatives. The primary appeal of the 2-Series is its sharp handling, compact proportions, and focus on driving fun, so our alternatives also had to fit these criteria.
To be included, each car had to start under $40,000 when new or be available for use for under $40,000. Average pricing data for used cars was sourced from KBB. The listed prices for these used cars reflect an average value for the model year, and individual examples of each car may vary considerably in their asking price.
Another part of the 2-Series Coupe's appeal is its rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive layout. As a result, to provide the closest alternatives to the car, we chose to exclude sports cars that offer front-wheel drive only. Insight regarding the car's features and real-world performance was sourced from SlashGear's review team, where relevant.