5 Pickup Trucks That Can Tow More Than A Toyota Tundra

The Toyota Tundra, now in its third generation, is one of the Japanese automaker's most popular offerings in the U.S. It's Toyota's fourth-most popular vehicle behind the RAV4, Camry, and Tacoma, with 159,528 units sold in 2024. Those numbers mean it's definitely a fixture of the American pickup truck space, even if sales lag far behind those of its American rivals from Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram.

There are likely many reasons for this state of affairs, but quality likely isn't one of them: we tested a 2024 Toyota Tundra Platinum with a hybrid V6 and found much to like, to the point where we considered it every bit the equal of the more popular domestic trucks. However, one area where Toyota's full-size pickup offering isn't quite as comparable to the American titans of the pickup truck world is in towing capacity.

Now, don't get us wrong: the 2026 Tundra is no slouch in that department, capable of towing 12,000 pounds when equipped accordingly — namely, with the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6, a double cab, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6.5-foot bed. That's plenty for most people, especially given how rarely most pickup owners use theirs for towing anyway, but that doesn't change the fact that offerings from Chevy, Ram, and Ford handily outstrip the Tundra's towing capability. Let's run through some pickups that break past the 12,000-pound towing threshold.