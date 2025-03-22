Cummins' New 6.7 Diesel Engine Drops The Grid Heater, But Not Everyone Is Happy

At the start of 2025, Cummins unveiled its updated lineup of heavy-duty (HD) trucks under the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 badges. Like the smaller Ram 1500, the larger HD models received a comprehensive refresh, featuring updated exterior styling, revamped interiors, new technology, and significant powertrain upgrades.

A standout change in the 2025 Ram HD lineup is the evolution of the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, a workhorse that has powered Ram trucks since 2007. For 2025, the engine undergoes several key enhancements, including a slight bump in horsepower — from 420 hp to 430 hp — while maintaining 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, it is now paired with an all-new TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous six-speed unit.

A major highlight for Ram 2500 buyers is the long-awaited arrival of the high-output (HO) version of the 6.7L Cummins. Previously exclusive to the Ram 3500, the HO variant now brings 430 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque to the 2500 series. This is a significant step up from the outgoing 2024 Ram 2500, which featured a lower-output version of the same engine with 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque, forcing buyers to upgrade to the Ram 3500 for maximum performance.

Aside from these noticeable performance gains, the updated Cummins 6.7L features several notable mechanical improvements, including a more reliable Bosch CP8 fuel pump, support for over-the-air software updates, and repositioned oil and dual fuel filters for easier maintenance.

While some Ram truck enthusiasts have welcomed these updates, one change has sparked debate — the switch from traditional grid heating technology to glow plugs. Some longtime owners are skeptical about the reliability and durability of this new approach, but Cummins insists the update will enhance cold-weather performance.