What Causes 6.7 Cummins Grid Heater Failure?

Cummins has a rich history of robust, dependable, and cutting-edge diesel engines, but nobody's perfect. For example, many might remember the killer dowel pin issue, one that stemmed from a tiny metal part prone to coming loose, albeit with devastating effects.

While thankfully the 6.7 Cummins iteration doesn't suffer from the previously mentioned issue, it has a different malady in the form of a single bolt on the grid heater that can fail, causing potentially thousands in engine damage. Imagine taking the utmost care in maintaining your 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel RAM, only for a rogue bolt to snap, tumble into your engine's intake manifold, and eventually arrive at one of your cylinders. In case you're wondering, the eye-watering cost of completely replacing a 6.7-liter Cummins out of warranty is just south of $30,000.

Fortunately, there are solutions to the problem. These include OEM replacement parts as well as upgrade kits that address the situation. But first, let's talk about why the grid heater's design can cause the bolt to fail.

