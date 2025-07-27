The Insane Amount Of Weight A Ram 2500 Cummins Can Tow May Surprise You

We don't just throw the word "insane" around when it comes to pickup trucks and their capabilities, but the 2025 Ram 2500 Cummins really is in another league right now. Jumping straight into the important bit, when properly equipped, this Cummins-powered pickup truck can tow up to 20,000 pounds. For reference, even the largest of fifth-wheel trailers only tip the scales at around 15,000 pounds, meaning you can fill one with travel goodies and holiday essentials, and still be able to pull it along safely in your new diesel Ram truck.

The Cummins in question is the High-Output 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, which is also the most powerful Cummins pickup truck engine. It delivers 430 hp at 2,800 rpm, but more importantly, 1,075 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 rpm. Torque is king when it comes to towing, especially low-down torque, which is why this Cummins inline-six is perfect for the Ram 2500. This isn't your only option, though, as Ram understands that not everyone needs a huge diesel for everyday use. For buyers who prefer a good old-fashioned gas-powered V8, there is still the option of a 6.4-liter Hemi under the hood.

While it's not as capable as the Cummins when it comes to towing, the Hemi still impresses with a maximum towing capacity of 17,750 pounds, courtesy of the 405 hp and 429 lb-ft on offer. The V8 also has an advantage in total payload; the Hemi provides owners with a 4,420-pound limit, while Cummins owners make do with just 2,740 pounds.