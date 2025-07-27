The Insane Amount Of Weight A Ram 2500 Cummins Can Tow May Surprise You
We don't just throw the word "insane" around when it comes to pickup trucks and their capabilities, but the 2025 Ram 2500 Cummins really is in another league right now. Jumping straight into the important bit, when properly equipped, this Cummins-powered pickup truck can tow up to 20,000 pounds. For reference, even the largest of fifth-wheel trailers only tip the scales at around 15,000 pounds, meaning you can fill one with travel goodies and holiday essentials, and still be able to pull it along safely in your new diesel Ram truck.
The Cummins in question is the High-Output 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, which is also the most powerful Cummins pickup truck engine. It delivers 430 hp at 2,800 rpm, but more importantly, 1,075 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 rpm. Torque is king when it comes to towing, especially low-down torque, which is why this Cummins inline-six is perfect for the Ram 2500. This isn't your only option, though, as Ram understands that not everyone needs a huge diesel for everyday use. For buyers who prefer a good old-fashioned gas-powered V8, there is still the option of a 6.4-liter Hemi under the hood.
While it's not as capable as the Cummins when it comes to towing, the Hemi still impresses with a maximum towing capacity of 17,750 pounds, courtesy of the 405 hp and 429 lb-ft on offer. The V8 also has an advantage in total payload; the Hemi provides owners with a 4,420-pound limit, while Cummins owners make do with just 2,740 pounds.
Tow-friendly features of the 2025 Ram 2500 Cummins
Hooked up to the Cummins inline-6 is an eight-speed ZF TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission, which ensures smooth shifting even when hauling heavy loads. In addition to the modern transmission, the 2025 Ram 2500 is equipped with a wide range of options designed to make this one of the best Ram trucks for towing, but also to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible.
For instance, the Ram is equipped with what's called a Smart Exhaust Brake. This device helps to slow the truck and trailer on downhill grades, without needing to use the standard brakes. Using brakes on a downhill slope can cause them to overheat, which is why this feature is so useful and reassuring. It does this by supplying negative torque from the engine when it senses that the driver has their foot off the gas pedal.
In addition, the Ram can be equipped with optional air suspension with bed-lowering, which makes hooking up the hitch as easy as can be. Owners can also spec Ram's Fifth-Wheel/Gooseneck Prep Package, which adds a rear crossmember with mounting hardware into the bed. Further options include Trailer Reverse Steering Control and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring. All of these features are designed not just to make towing up to 20,000 pounds possible, but to make it controllable and approachable, too.