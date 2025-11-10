These Are The Most Reliable SUV Brands According To Consumer Reports

Buyers looking for a new car are facing higher prices than ever, with the average new car price in September 2025 hitting $50,080 according to KBB. That's the highest average price on record, beating even the averages seen during the height of the post-pandemic chip shortages.

Further complicating matters, today's car buyers have a wide array of powertrain options to pick from, with hybrid and pure-electric models offered alongside traditional gasoline and diesel cars. High prices and changing powertrain options make reliability a particularly important consideration for many buyers, and a few brands in the SUV market stand out as offering more consistent reliability than the rest.

We've analyzed data from Consumer Reports' predicted reliability ratings for SUVs, calculating the average score that the outlet gave to each brand. These five brands all emerged as top performers, edging ahead of the competition in their respective segments. To delve deeper into the real-world performance of each brand's current lineup, we've also drawn from the expertise of our review team, who have put SUVs from each top performing carmaker to the test.