5 Retro Motorcycles You Can Buy Without Breaking The Bank In 2025

There is a diverse variety of motorcycles on the market. Some people favor one type of bike, while others collect different ones for specific occasions and uses. However, while cruiser bikes, off-road bikes, sport bikes, and adventure bikes offer use-case specificity, standard bikes like scramblers and cafe racers have also been in production for a long time, and they haven't lost any of their retro charm.

Almost all big brands have retro-style motorcycles on the market, each with their own modern twists, as well as the latest technology and advanced safety features. These bikes have major pop culture cache. Man's World India nicely describes it this way: "While modern motorcycles look and go fast, their style often ages quicker than they sprint." The simplicity and clean design of a retro motorcycle stand out in the world of cuts and creases, appealing to both younger and older riders.

If you are in the market for one, we have compiled a list of five retro motorcycles that are not only affordable, but also available in the U.S. and may be interesting. We have kept the threshold at $12,000 to ensure that they don't put too much of a dent in your pocket, proving that you don't need to spend big to ride in style.