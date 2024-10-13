5 Alternatives To The Triumph Bonneville

Norton Motorcycles is another British manufacturer with a proud legacy of Isle of Man success and a current lineup that includes motorcycles with classic styling and modern technology. The Commando 961 CR (for Café Racer) looks like a '70s model that has been run through a computer design program set to the 'gilded' setting and came out with gold front fork tubes and copious amounts of silver cladding around, above, and behind them. By default, the engine is left in its natural finish as a complement to the precious metal accents, but if you choose, Norton will paint the motor, frame, and finishing kit black for a more subtle look.

Advertisement

The 961 CR is hustled along the roadway courtesy of a 961cc parallel twin engine that sends 76 horsepower and about 60 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission and chain drive. You get Brembo anti-lock brakes at both wheels, and the Öhlins shocks and forks are fully adjustable so you can set the ride just the way you like it. Sadly for American riders, Norton's offering is currently only available to customers in the United Kingdom due to emissions compliance, and has a hefty price tag of £17,499 as of this writing (nearly $23,000 USD). But with the popularity of retro bikes in the U.S., folks stateside can hold out and hope that the 961 Café Racer will be coming soon.

Advertisement