The 5 Best And Worst Motorcycle Engines Built By Major Builders

The history of the motorcycle engine is long and storied, and ever-evolving. From extremely reliable motorcycle engines to the powerful Harley-Davidson crate engines, there are major bike engine types to suit every type of motorbike. However, not all are created equal. Some models can tank decades of abuse, some perform really well, and some are just really cheap — and others turn out to be total dogs.

No company only makes "good" engines, and no company only makes "bad" ones, and what defines "best" and "worst" differs across brands. An engine might be mechanically sound, but commercially disastrous. It could sell well, but prove catastrophically unreliable. Or it might simply ignite fuel externally, which rather settles any debate about its quality.

Making a bike engine is a juggling act between power, efficiency, reliability, cost, and serviceability. Get it right, and you create a legend that riders discuss reverently decades later. Get it wrong, and something catches fire, starts in reverse, or requires owners to replace parts that should never need replacing. And yes, all three of those things will show up further down in this article.

So then, here are the best and worst motorcycle engines from the five major bike brands in the U.S. today — Yamaha, Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson, Honda, and Suzuki.