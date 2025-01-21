Motorcycle Engine History: From Steam To Stroke, A Look At This Technology's Evolution

The Industrial Revolution's strides produced many miracles. Advancements in metallurgy and improved technological practices made the mass production of precision parts possible and, with time, accessible to the public. The potential for the new technology was limitless. A cottage economy of tinkerers and engineers took to their barns. Pioneers like Thomas Newcomen and James Watt created ever-improving steam engines.

Over time, horses fell by the wayside as people took to this new mode of transportation. Railroads began crisscrossing the countryside, steam engine trains pulling loads of people and goods. Ultimately, people wondered what would happen if they affixed one of these newfangled contraptions to personalized vehicles. The rise of another product of the revolution, the bicycle, set the stage. What would happen if one combined an engine with a bicycle? The answer to that question is history.

Some of the earliest motorcycles ran on steam, and the newest ones run on battery power. In between, over a century of internal combustion engines acquainted humanity with the unparalleled thrill of speed on two wheels. Not all motorcycle engines are created equal. They come in various shapes, sizes, and configurations designed to handle everything from short urban commutes to screaming around a track at 200+ mph.

Join us as we examine the history of the motorcycle engine from steam to stroke.