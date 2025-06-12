10 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Models With The Evo Engine

In the middle of the 1980s, legendary motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson was in a full blown crisis: numbers were down, morale was nonexistent, and innovation was a pipe dream. AMF had bought out Harley in 1969, and the owner's decisions had run the much-beloved motorcycle company into the ground, eventually resulting in a labor strike. However, in 1981 a group of 13 investors (with Willie Davidson) banded together, pooled their money, and bought Harley-Davidson back. They immediately set about trying to reverse the damage of the previous decade and a half.

The first major decision this group of new owners made was to revive the glory days of big Harley V-twin engines. THis led to the birth of the legendary "Evo" engine line of bikes. Evo, short for evolution was a performant change, being an "evolution" or upgrade of the existing Shovelhead engine that had been produced since 1966. When the Evo released in 1984, it became evident that this was one of the most powerful Harley-Davidson engines ever made. It most prominently featured in Harley's Softail line, and would go on to power some of the best-looking Harley-Davidson Softail models, until its replacement by the Twin Cam engine in 1999. Here are 10 of the best Harley-Davidson models that came with the Evo engine.

