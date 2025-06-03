9 Of The Best-Looking Harley-Davidson Softails Ever Made

Some people think Harley-Davidson sticks to outdated designs and power units, despite the fact that Harley-Davidson is constantly upgrading its engines and look. However, we argue that you don't need to mess with perfection, as can clearly be seen in the iconic designs of some Harley-Davidsons.

Before we dive into our look at some of the company's best looking bikes, however, let's quickly run through what the word softail means. In the biking community — that includes both motorcycles and bicycles — a hardtail model is one that has suspension units only at the front, not at the back. Hence, when going over a road bump, only the front wheel will have an impact absorption factor, and the rear wheel will remain hard, hence the name — hardtail.

A softail, on the other hand, will have suspension units both at the front and the rear, providing a far more comfortable ride on long journeys. Many of the best Harley-Davidson Softails take the concept one step further, though, as most Harley Softail hides the rear suspension beneath bag carriers, fenders, or other performance paraphernalia on the rear. This gives Harley riders the best of both worlds — the clean, sleek looks of a hardtail bike, as well as the much-desired comfort of a softail.

With that in mind, not all Harley-Davidson Softails are made the same — some are much better-looking than others. Here are 12 of the best looking Harley-Davidson Softails ever built.