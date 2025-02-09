6 Of The Most Powerful Harley-Davidson Models, Ranked By Horsepower
When it comes to truly iconic motorcycles, few brands command the same respect and admiration as Harley-Davidson. Known for their rugged, timeless designs and rich heritage, their motorcycles have long been synonymous with freedom on the open road. While style and heritage are integral to the Harley-Davidson experience, the power and performance of these machines are what truly define the brand.
So, which models pack the most punch? To answer this, we've compiled a list of some of the most powerful bikes that Harley-Davidson has ever produced, based on horsepower. But we're not looking at concept bikes or one-off race machines — only production models. From the legendary V-Rod to the latest Revolution Max-powered machines, each of these models showcases Harley-Davidson's engineering prowess. So if you're looking for a bike that rules the streets or something that can hold its ground at top speeds, there's a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the power to match.
2024-2025 CVO Street Glide & Road Glide:115 horsepower
The CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide offer both comfortable cruising and impressive power. These bikes pack the Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-Twin engine, a 1,977cc powerhouse that produces 115 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 139 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. This engine provides exceptional acceleration, making the CVOs (Custom Vehicle Operations) great touring motorcycles.
Both models feature an advanced SHOWA suspension system with premium front and rear shocks, designed for high-speed stability and cornering on windy roads. The CVO Street Glide adopts a batwing fairing for a streamlined look, while the CVO Road Glide sports Harley-Davidson's classic shark-nose fairing for a more aggressive appearance. Safety is also a priority, with the Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) including anti-lock brakes (ABS), traction control, and electronic braking to help riders maintain control in various conditions. Both 2025 models start at $45,999.
2021-2025 Sportster S: 121 horsepower
The Sportster S represents a significant evolution in the Sportster lineup, which has been a cornerstone of the brand since 1957. Introduced in 2021, the Sportster S is powered by the Revolution Max 1250T engine, a V-twin that delivers 121 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of torque. This enables the Sportster S to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.4 seconds, making it one of the most powerful Sportster models to date.
The bike features a high-mounted exhaust system made of corrosion-resistant 304-grade stainless steel. This system not only enhances the bike's performance but also keeps heat away from the rider's legs and the motorcycle's tail section for increased comfort. For 2025, Harley-Davidson updated the rear suspension, allowing it to extend from 2 inches to 3.2 inches without affecting seat height. This makes rides even more comfortable and improves handling, particularly on rougher roads. Starting MSRP for the 2025 Sportster S is $15,999.
2008-2017 V-Rod Night Rod Special: 125 Horsepower
The V-Rod Night Rod Special, produced from 2007 to 2017, was based on the standard V-Rod Night Rod, which debuted in 2006. Both models used the Revolution V-Twin engine, but the displacement increased from 1,131cc in the Night Rod to 1,247cc for the Night Rod Special. Specifically, the Special model produces up to 125 horsepower, a slight increase from the original model's 123 horsepower. However, it's worth mentioning that the 2007 Night Rod Special produces slightly less power, at 120 horsepower.
The Night Rod Special featured lowered handlebars and forward-mounted foot controls for a more performance-oriented ride compared to the standard model. It also got advanced components such as a slipper clutch and Brembo brakes, ensuring smooth and easy handling even at high speeds. Overall, it offers a well-balanced, responsive ride whether cruising or at full throttle. The MRSP for the 2015 model year was $16,999.
2024-2025 CVO Road Glide ST: 127 horsepower
The CVO Road Glide ST takes the already impressive CVO Road Glide and cranks up the performance dial. While both models share Harley-Davidson's touring DNA, the ST version is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output (HO) engine, delivering 127 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. This power boost makes the CVO Road Glide ST an even more thrilling ride.
A key difference between the two models is weight reduction — the CVO Road Glide ST, at 800 pounds, is 25 pounds lighter than the CVO Road Glide. This was achieved in the ST model through various design components, including a lightweight titanium exhaust system with carbon fiber end caps, which reduces overall mass without sacrificing power or aesthetics. To up the performance even more, the suspension system is fully adjustable, featuring front forks for a more handy and responsive ride. Starting MSRP for the 2025 CVO Road Glide ST is $44,999, roughly $1,000 less than the CVO Road Glide.
2021-2025 Pan America 1250/1250 Special: 150 horsepower
The Pan America 1250 was the brand's first foray into the adventure touring space. At its heart is the Revolution Max 1250 engine, producing an impressive 150 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. This powertrain enables the motorcycle to reach an estimated top speed of approximately 140 miles per hour. Built for versatility, the Pan America features a robust chassis and ride control system, allowing it to handle both on-road trips and off-road adventures with ease.
The 2025 Pan America 1250 Special retained the powerful 150-horsepower engine but got several key updates. These include modern technologies like the Adaptive Daymaker headlight, which adjusts the lighting based on the bike's lean angle for increased visibility when cornering. Also, the Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system automatically lowers the seat at stops for easier footing and returns it to the normal riding height when the bike starts moving. Starting price for the Pan America 1250 Special is $19,999.
2006 VRXSE Screamin' Eagle V-Rod Destroyer: 170 horsepower
The VRXSE Screamin' Eagle V-Rod Destroyer is an absolute beast, holding the title of the most powerful V-Rod ever sold by Harley-Davidson. Intended for drag racing, this limited-edition model pumps out a staggering 170 horsepower from its heavily modified Revolution V-twin engine. With this engine, it achieved a quarter-mile time in the 9-second range and a top speed of approximately 145 miles per hour - groundbreaking metrics for Harley-Davidson at the time, and still impressive today. A 5-speed transmission gives riders precise control over its formidable power.
The Destroyer was not only powerful but also engineered for high performance. It featured a long wheelbase (66.9 inches) for stability at high speeds, while its low-slung frame helps with traction and keeping the front wheel down during hard acceleration. Its race-oriented features, including an air shifter, a multi-stage lockup clutch, and wheelie bars also made it a force to be reckoned with on drag strips. With only 646 units ever produced, the V-Rod Destroyer is a rare and iconic piece of Harley-Davidson's history.