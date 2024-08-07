Which Kawasaki Motorcycle Was Nicknamed 'The Widowmaker'?
Kawasaki is quite the hydra of a company, with multiple divisions producing all kinds of products. However, its arguable flagship offering is its line of motorcycles, launching in 1962 with the release of the Kawasaki B8. Throughout the years, motorcycle enthusiasts have seen various celebrated bikes hit the streets, including some incredibly fast ones that are best left to seasoned riders. Unfortunately, the rich history of Kawasaki motorcycles features quite the unsavory renaming of one of its motorcycles. The model in question has become known colloquially within the motorcycle community as "The Widowmaker."
The true identity of the Widowmaker is one of the most successful Kawasaki motorcycles in history, the Kawasaki H1 Mach III. The bike was in production from 1969 to 1975 and earned a reputation in its heyday for its remarkable speed. It could hit a quarter-mile in 12.96 seconds at 100.7 mph and only ran $999, but where did the nickname come from? "It was a term from the board-track days, but we used it on the H1 because of the way it might flip over backwards and spit you on the ground or get a wobble at high speed. It was just a nickname, but it caught like wildfire," said former Kawasaki test driver Tony Nicosia of the bike's foreboding nickname during an interview with Revzilla.
Though the Widowmaker name has very much caught on throughout the decades, is it actually warranted?
Does the Kawasaki H1 Mach III deserve its nickname?
There's no denying that the Kawasaki H1 Mach III packs a punch, flying down the road at potentially dangerous speeds if the person behind the handlebars doesn't know what they're doing. Also, visually and auditory, it's quite a standout. Its induction noise is loud, it bellows from the exhaust, and it blasts out smoke at full throttle, resulting in an overall breathtaking riding experience. Still, is it worthy of the Widowmaker name? The answer is not so cut and dry.
As mentioned by Tony Nicosia, many of the worries regarding the H1 Mach III stemmed from its unpredictability. It could flip or wobble into a wipeout at high speeds, causing serious injury or even death. These issues could also be drastically worsened in wet conditions. Some of these concerns come down to the bike's design, with dodgy brakes, inefficient, thin tires, and a scarily flexible frame, but there's also the matter of human error to consider. Riders should know what they're getting into with this bike and drive it accordingly, prioritizing safety over all else. Otherwise, like with any motorcycle, disaster could strike.
The Kawasaki H1 Mach III will likely go down in history as the Widowmaker in the eyes of many, and the appropriateness of such a title will still be argued. Regardless of where you stand on the debate, it's probably best that new riders stick with some of the most popular Kawasaki motorcycles that are better suited for them before hopping on this unwieldy yet iconic bike.