Which Kawasaki Motorcycle Was Nicknamed 'The Widowmaker'?

Kawasaki is quite the hydra of a company, with multiple divisions producing all kinds of products. However, its arguable flagship offering is its line of motorcycles, launching in 1962 with the release of the Kawasaki B8. Throughout the years, motorcycle enthusiasts have seen various celebrated bikes hit the streets, including some incredibly fast ones that are best left to seasoned riders. Unfortunately, the rich history of Kawasaki motorcycles features quite the unsavory renaming of one of its motorcycles. The model in question has become known colloquially within the motorcycle community as "The Widowmaker."

The true identity of the Widowmaker is one of the most successful Kawasaki motorcycles in history, the Kawasaki H1 Mach III. The bike was in production from 1969 to 1975 and earned a reputation in its heyday for its remarkable speed. It could hit a quarter-mile in 12.96 seconds at 100.7 mph and only ran $999, but where did the nickname come from? "It was a term from the board-track days, but we used it on the H1 because of the way it might flip over backwards and spit you on the ground or get a wobble at high speed. It was just a nickname, but it caught like wildfire," said former Kawasaki test driver Tony Nicosia of the bike's foreboding nickname during an interview with Revzilla.

Though the Widowmaker name has very much caught on throughout the decades, is it actually warranted?

