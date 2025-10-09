13 Of The Most Powerful Harley-Davidson Crate Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

Throughout the history of Harley-Davidson, there have been a great many engines offered across various models. And for decades, these engines have presented buyers with a rather unique issue. In terms of stock units, every Harley-Davidson engine ever built sounds glorious and runs forever, but they tend to feel underpowered to some, especially on the heavier bikes from the Harley-Davidson CVO series, like the 2025 CVO Road Glide RR. On the other hand, customized builds with upgrades could extract (for want of a better word) serious power from the bike, but this was expensive and almost always voided any sort of warranty the model came with. Towards the end of the last century, crate engines began to solve this problem with typical American directness.

Just bolt in more power and stop complaining. Today, there are a huge number of options to choose from, such as those from Ultima and S&S and the in-house Harley Screamin' Eagles lineup that comes with warranty. There is also the Harley-Davidson Longblock program, which offers engine rebuilds for classic models, along with optional power and displacement upgrades to those classic engines.

Whether you're rebuilding a classic that's finally given up the ghost or simply want your bike to accelerate like it's being chased by angry creditors, crate engines deliver without the drama. With that said, here are 13 of the most powerful Harley-Davidson drop-in engines currently on the market.