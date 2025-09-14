The Biggest Problems With Harley-Davidson's Twin-Cam Engine

Despite declining sales and revenue in 2025, Harley-Davidson has been the dominant American motorcycle maker for most of its long and illustrious history. Harley has produced a succession of engines over that span, including the Twin Cam V-twin that debuted for the 1999 model year. Harley's Twin Cam engine had a camshaft and timing chain for each cylinder and was designed to deliver improved performance, reliability, and efficiency.

Harley had high hopes for its Twin Cam engine but there were problems right off the bat. Reports of oil leaks high on the engine came early, and substandard timing chain tensioners were a bigger problem. The plastic cam tensioning gears and shoes could break apart when exposed to heat and friction from normal operation, and pieces found their way into coolant passages and the oil pump mechanism. Inadequate cooling or lubrication could knock out an engine without warning, and many owners lost their Twin Cams to disintegrating plastic tensioners.