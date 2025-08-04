Why The Twin Cam 88 Is Considered One Of Harley-Davidson's Worst Engines Ever

Harley-Davidson is a name that needs no introduction. Known for its American roots, plentiful customization options, and having a loyal fanbase, the brand has largely maintained a pretty good track record when it comes to build quality and reliability. With the Twin Cam 88 engine, however, many owners might disagree. As the successor to its Evolution engine, the Twin Cam 88 was used from 1999 to 2006, initially in the Dyna lineup, then later expanded to its Softail and Touring models. There were fundamental differences in this new engine not found in the Evo.

Harley increased the size by 110cc, for a total of 1450cc, compared to the Evolution's 1340cc. Other changes included a new camshaft drive system, which was now chain driven instead of gear driven, the oil system, crankshaft design, and more torque and horsepower without any modifications needed. Little did Harley know these upgrades would lead to common mechanical failures such as tensioner wear, chronic oil leaks, and other owner complaints that require expensive repairs.